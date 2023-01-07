Grizzlies grip on division lead weakens after shootout loss to Mason City

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Grizzlies limited the Mason City Toros to just 12 shots on goal, but Toros goalie Connor Graham was outstanding for 65-plus minutes, and the Toros scored timely goals — including two in a shootout — to beat the Grizzlies 3-2 on Friday at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Rochester (21-7-4, 46 points) has dropped four consecutive games, three of those in overtime or a shootout.

The Grizzlies’ lead atop the North American 3 Hockey League Central Division has been narrowed to just two points over the Oregon (Wis.) Tradesmen, who have four games and eight points in hand on Rochester.

Oregon (20-4-4) could pull into a tie for first place if it beats visiting St. Louis on Saturday night.

The Grizzlies are off until next weekend, when they host St. Louis at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Rec Center.

Friday night, Rochester and Mason City went back-and-forth in the first period, then didn’t score over the next 45 minutes.

The Grizzlies never trailed until the shootout was over — after Cullen Hogan and Jordan Newpower scored for the Toros, and Rochester’s two shooters were stopped by Graham (26 saves).

All of the scoring happened in rapid succession.

Per Waage

Grizzlies defenseman and captain Per Waage opened the scoring 13:33 into the game, with an assist from Ryan Berglund.

Just 49 seconds later, Carter Newpower scored for Mason City to tie it 1-1.

Rochester answered just 46 seconds later, when former Rochester Lourdes standout defenseman Dawson McLaughlin fired a hard shot, top-shelf, from just inside the blue line, to make it 2-1 Grizzlies.

Jordan Newpower then scored on a power play with 2:20 to go in the first to tie the score 2-2.

That’s how it remained through the next two periods and overtime.

Chris Brown made 10 saves for the Grizzlies

BOX SCORE: Mason City Toros 3, Rochester Grizzlies 2, OT