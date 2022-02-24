Grizzlies have found their depth, on the verge of clinching a championship

Chris Ratzloff liked to say throughout the 2020-21 North American 3 Hockey League season that the Rochester Grizzlies had four first lines.

In other words, no matter who was on the ice, the Grizzlies felt like they could score.

The Grizzlies’ depth was recognized league-wide, too: team captain Peyton Hart was named the NA3HL MVP, despite finishing 22nd in the league in scoring with 21 goals and 48 points.

With more than half of the roster turning over from last season’s run to the league championship game, finding depth was a concern for the Grizzlies at the start of the this season.

It appears they have once again found it.

“I think it’s just been a matter of getting the right guys here,” Ratzloff, in his third season as Grizzlies head coach, said. “We talked last year about having four first lines. I think we’re getting close to that this year. … We have a bunch of players who we can plug into any situation on any line and they contribute.

“We’re trying to match guys who have (similar) playing style and who have the best chemistry.”

With just four games to go in the regular season, no Grizzly ranks in the top 25 in the league in scoring. Rookie forward Kyle Bauer — who ranks 27th, with 52 points — is the closest.

Yet Rochester again sits atop the NA3HL Central Division with a 34-6-3 record (71 points) and can clinch a third consecutive division championship this weekend by taking one point — earning one victory, or simply getting a game to overtime — in a two-game series at division rival Wausau. The Grizzlies and Cyclones (19-22-2) are set to meet at 7:10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Wausau’s Marathon Park Ice Arena.

Wausau locked up the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division last week, which means these teams will likely meet again in a best 2-out of-3 first-round playoff series the second weekend in March.

“I think it is” a motivating factor to get the division clinched this weekend, Ratzloff said. “We’re trying to make it be.

“Now that we know Wausau has that playoff spot and will be the first-round opponent, we not only want to clinch the division early this weekend, but send a message to them that, ‘hey, this is what you’re going to have to beat come playoff time.’”

Chris Ratzloff, Rochester Grizzlies

The Grizzlies will play their final six regular-season games against playoff qualifiers — two last week at Peoria (a shootout loss and an overtime win), two this weekend at Wausau, and two at home next weekend against Oregon (Wis.) to close the regular season.

“I think it’s ideal,” Ratzloff said. “We’ve had past seasons where we’ve played the bottom two teams, who aren’t going to make the playoffs.

“Then you worry about — they have nothing to play for, so are they running around trying to hurt people? Will they give us the competition we need to get ourselves ready? All of our opponents now are playoff teams, so you can do one of two things: You can give them hope or you can send a message that it’s going to be a battle.”

EXTRA WORK WITH AN EXTRA MAN?

The Rochester Grizzlies need to pull their goaltender so infrequently, that they rarely practice that scenario. Then last weekend came and the Grizzlies needed to pull their goalie both Friday and Saturday night at Peoria.

It worked both times.

Friday, Rochester pulled Zach Wiese with 1:38 to play in the third period, while trailing 3-2. Sixty-one seconds later, Matthew Shaw and Ben Oakland set up Adam Johnson for the tying goal. Though Peoria eventually won the game in a shootout, the Grizzlies forced overtime and earned a crucial point toward capturing the division title.

Ben Oakland, Rochester Grizzlies

Saturday, Niko Goich was pulled with 1:22 remaining in the third and Rochester trailing 2-1. In even more dramatic fashion, Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth scored with 17 seconds to play, to force OT. He then set up Ben Oakland on a short 2-on-1 play for the game-winning goal.

“We actually almost never work on 6-on-5 situations,” Ratzloff said. “We should, honestly, especially this time of the year. We usually aren’t in that (spot, needing to pull the goalie).

“We’ve pulled the goalie maybe five or six times this year and we haven’t given up an empty-net goal. Our last trip to Peoria, we pulled him with five minutes left in the game, down 4-0, and we didn’t give one up. … It’s something we should work on, but bottom line, it’s just outnumbering the other team to the puck, get pucks to the net and be ready.”

DUELING GOALIES

One area the Grizzlies’ coaches haven’t had to be concerned about this season is in net.

Down the stretch, Owatonna native Wiese and young standout Goich have held down the fort impressively.

Wiese, in his second season with the Grizzlies, is fifth in the league with a 1.90 goals-against average, fifth in victories (17) and has a .921 save percentage.

Goich, 17, who spent the first half of the season in the NAHL with the Austin Bruins, is 6-2-0 with a 1.51 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage. He hasn’t played enough minutes to qualify among league leaders in the NA3HL, but he would rank second in the latter two categories.

That begs the question: How do the Grizzlies coaching staff determine who will play in goal on a nightly basis? The past two seasons, the answer has been relatively easy, with NA3HL Goalies of the Year Mathias Backstrom (2020) and Shane Soderwall (2021) locking down the job.

This year? The answer isn’t clear cut, which has been a good problem for the Grizzlies’ coaches.

“This weekend, we’ll split them, for sure, then talk about what to do next week going into the series against Oregon,” Ratzloff said. “We want them both to be ready to go and to be on board with whatever the plan is.

“They’re both playing well and, for as good as we can be, they always have to come up big for us at some point in a game. … They’ve been really tough and aggressive, though, and sitting back and (casually) playing pucks.”