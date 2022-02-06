Grizzlies leave St. Louis singin' the blues

ST. LOUIS — The Rochester Grizzlies had two of their best scorers called up to the Austin Bruins of the North American Hockey League this weekend.

That was no problem.

The Grizzlies also got one of their top scorers back from a stint in the NAHL, and he looked every bit like he's ready for another callup.

Adam Johnson, fresh off a run with the Minnesota Magicians, followed up a four-goal performance on Friday with a goal and an assist on Saturday as the Grizzlies beat the St. Louis Jr. Blues 10-0 at Affton Ice Arena. Saturday's game started at 2:30 p.m., after Friday's contest — a 9-1 Grizzlies win — started at 8:30 p.m. and ended at approximately 11 p.m.

The Grizzlies weren't fazed by the time crunch between games, nor were they bothered by having Layten Liffrig and Ben Oakland playing with the Bruins for the weekend. Liffrig has 30 points in 20 games in Rochester this season, while Oakland earned an NAHL callup after just two games with the Grizzlies. Oakland had five points in two games last weekend as Rochester swept the Milwaukee Power.

It was next man up this weekend in St. Louis. In addition to Johnson's big weekend, the Grizzlies had four other players record three points apiece on Saturday, and goalie Niko Goich stopped 26 shots to earn his first shutout as a Grizzly. Like Johnson, Cole Gibson and Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth had a goal and two assists each, while Luke Morrisette scored twice and had one assist, and Tyler Ownby had three assists. Ownby recorded points in back-to-back games, snapping a pointless drought that dated back to Nov. 12.

Max Breon and Max Clark also scored for Rochester (31-6-2 overall), which can wrap up a third consecutive North American 3 Hockey League Central Division championship with five wins over its final eight regular season games.

The Grizzlies host Wausau at 7:05 p.m. next Friday and Saturday at the Rochester Recreation Center in their only home games of February.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Grizzlies 10, St. Louis Jr. Blues 0