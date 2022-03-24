Grizzlies' Meers hoping for a happy homecoming at Fraser Cup

ST. PETERS, Mo. — Austin Meers knew what to expect when he got back to the Rochester Grizzlies locker room last Sunday and turned on his phone.

Message after message — texts and voicemails — began to load.

The first message was from his mom.

“She was excited,” Meers said. “She just said ‘congratulations! We’re super excited to see you guys play.’”

The Grizzlies dismantled their North American 3 Hockey League Central Division rival Oregon (Wis.) Tradesmen 6-1 to win the division’s postseason championship and earn a second consecutive trip to the NA3HL’s national championship tournament, the Fraser Cup.

The excitement for Meers, a first-year Grizzlies forward, was twofold: First, he was ecstatic to help the Grizzlies get back to the Fraser Cup, where they fell to North Iowa in the national championship game a year ago. Second, the trip to the Fraser Cup is a return home for the 19-year-old Meers.

Meers grew up in St. Charles, Missouri, a northern suburb of St. Louis. St. Charles neighbors St. Peters, the home of the St. Peters Rec-Plex, the site of the Fraser Cup.

“It’s awesome,” Meers said earlier this week, before the Grizzlies departed for Missouri. “I’ll have all my family coming in — they’ve mostly watched online this year — so it will be awesome to see everyone and hopefully we can do well in front of them.”

Rochester opened play in the Fraser Cup on Wednesday, falling to the top-seeded Northeast Generals (Attleboro, Mass.) 5-2. The Grizzlies have Thursday off before facing the Gillette (Wyo.) Wild at 4 p.m. Friday. Rochester needs to win that game to keep its season alive.

Grizzlies head coach Chris Ratzloff said Meers and Rochester’s other first-year players needed to get that first game under their belt to understand how much the speed and intensity of the game increases at the Fraser Cup.

“They just have to go through it once to understand,” Ratzloff said. “We talk about the playoffs and try to simulate what it’s going to be like, but that’s hard to do until you get into the playoff games. Then, the Fraser Cup is just another step up.”

Meers first became aware of the Grizzlies a year ago during their run to the national championship game. He was playing for the CarShield AAA program in St. Louis at the time and he attended the Fraser Cup with some teammates.

“I liked him right away,” Ratzloff said. “I thought he’d fit in really well with us. He came in and was hot at the start of the season, then cooled off a little bit. Now lately he’s been really solid. He’s doing a great job wherever we need him.”

Not long after last year’s Fraser Cup, Meers got a call from Ratzloff, asking him to sign a tender and commit to playing for the Grizzlies this season. Rochester also signed Meers’ CarShield teammate Chase McClellan, who spent 15 games with the Austin Bruins and is now with the Chippewa Steel of the NAHL.

“I signed (without having seen Rochester),” Meers said. “I was pretty much blind coming up here, but I fell in love with it immediately.”

Meers has been whatever the Grizzlies have needed him to be, whether that’s filling a top-six forward role and providing offense (he has 11 goals and 20 assists in 51 games) or providing energy and strong defensive-zone play.

“He’s doing everything we ask of him,” Ratzloff said. “He’s whatever his line is, he can adapt.

“If he’s on an energy line, he brings energy. If he’s on a scoring line, it’s a skill thing with him. He’s more of a … wherever we plug him in, he fits.”