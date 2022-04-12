Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 12
Sports

Pair of Rochester Grizzlies standouts moving on, moving up

Two of the key players in the Rochester Grizzlies' run to a national championship will be moving on and up next season. Forward Ben Oakland has signed a tender with the Minnesota Wilderness of the NAHL, while defenseman Noah Roitman has committed to play for Concordia University in Mequon, Wis., an NCAA Division III program located in a northern suburb of Milwaukee.

Semifinal #2: Rochester vs Helena
Rochester Grizzlies forward Ben Oakland celebrates his second period goal against Helena in the NA3HL Fraser Cup semifinals Saturday night. Oakland’s goal proved to be the game-winner in the Grizzlies’ 4-1 victory over the Bighorns in St. Peters, Missouri.
Jeff Lawler / For the Post Bulletin
By Post Bulletin staff
April 12, 2022 12:45 PM
Ben Oakland joined the Rochester Grizzlies in late January. He was arguably the biggest addition the team made in the 2021-22 season.

Oakland played in 19 games for the Grizzlies, scored 10 goals and added 11 assists for 21 points.

He was named the MVP of the North American 3 Hockey League’s Fraser Cup championship tournament, after helping the Grizzlies win a national championship in their fourth season of existence.

Scouts were watching.

Oakland, a Boise, Idaho, native, will likely stay in Minnesota to play hockey next season. The 6-feet-2, 185-pound forward has signed a tender agreement for the 2022-23 season with the Cloquet-based Minnesota Wilderness of the North American Hockey League.

Oakland started the 21-22 season with Amarillo of the NAHL, but joined the Grizzlies after being released by the Wranglers. He slotted in nicely on a line with Kade Shea and captain Cole Gibson.

The Wilderness are 34-22-2 this season and are on the verge of clinching a spot in the NAHL Midwest Division playoffs.

Noah Roitman, Rochester Grizzlies.jpg
Noah Roitman

Scouts also have had their eyes on Grizzlies defenseman Noah Roitman for some time.

The talented defenseman from Inver Grove Heights played against the Grizzlies in the 2021 Fraser Cup, when he was with the Oklahoma City Hockey Club, then joined Rochester this season to lead their blue line corps en route to a national championship.

Roitman will move on to college hockey next season, having committed to NCAA Division III Concordia University in Mequon, Wis., a northern suburb of Milwaukee.

Roitman, 20, had six goals and 31 points in 38 regular-season games for the Grizzlies, then added one point and a plus-five plus/minus rating in nine playoff games.

