Pair of Rochester Grizzlies standouts moving on, moving up

Ben Oakland joined the Rochester Grizzlies in late January. He was arguably the biggest addition the team made in the 2021-22 season.

Oakland played in 19 games for the Grizzlies, scored 10 goals and added 11 assists for 21 points.

He was named the MVP of the North American 3 Hockey League’s Fraser Cup championship tournament, after helping the Grizzlies win a national championship in their fourth season of existence.

Scouts were watching.

Oakland, a Boise, Idaho, native, will likely stay in Minnesota to play hockey next season. The 6-feet-2, 185-pound forward has signed a tender agreement for the 2022-23 season with the Cloquet-based Minnesota Wilderness of the North American Hockey League.

Oakland started the 21-22 season with Amarillo of the NAHL, but joined the Grizzlies after being released by the Wranglers. He slotted in nicely on a line with Kade Shea and captain Cole Gibson.

The Wilderness are 34-22-2 this season and are on the verge of clinching a spot in the NAHL Midwest Division playoffs.

Noah Roitman

Scouts also have had their eyes on Grizzlies defenseman Noah Roitman for some time.

The talented defenseman from Inver Grove Heights played against the Grizzlies in the 2021 Fraser Cup, when he was with the Oklahoma City Hockey Club, then joined Rochester this season to lead their blue line corps en route to a national championship.

Roitman will move on to college hockey next season, having committed to NCAA Division III Concordia University in Mequon, Wis., a northern suburb of Milwaukee.

Roitman, 20, had six goals and 31 points in 38 regular-season games for the Grizzlies, then added one point and a plus-five plus/minus rating in nine playoff games.