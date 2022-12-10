Grizzlies' offense comes to life in third straight victory

WEST BEND, Wis. — The Rochester Grizzlies’ offense erupted for five goals in the third period here Friday night to complete a comeback from two goals down and beat the Milwaukee Power 7-4 in a North American 3 Hockey League Central Division game at Kettle Moraine Ice Center.

The Grizzlies improved to 19-5-1 and now hold a five-point lead over the Oregon (Wis.) Tradesmen atop the division standings. Oregon (15-2-3), which has four games in hand on the Grizzlies, lost to Willmar in overtime Friday night.

The Grizzlies trailed 3-1 after one period and 3-2 after two, thanks to a Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth goal with just 2 seconds to play in the second period. Austin Meers scored for the Grizzlies in the first period.

Erik Hernborn scored the tying goal 64 seconds into the third period when he stripped a Milwaukee player of the puck right in front of the Power goal and fired it past Milwaukee goalie Brett Holmer to make it a 3-3 game.

Erik Hernborn ties the game up for the Grizzlies

Just more than two minutes later, Ryan Berglund left a pass for Spencer Klotz in the slot on a rush and Klotz fired a shot past Holmer to give Rochester the lead.

Former Grizzly Max Erstad scored 1:17 later to tie the score 4-4, then Grizzlies captain Per Waage scored a power-play goal at the 8:00 mark to give Rochester the lead for good.

Zach Laurila and Maksim Lakic added late insurance goals.

Bielenberg-Howarth (one goal, one assist); Meers (one goal, one assist); Laurila (one goal, two assists); Hernborn (one goal, one assist) and Klotz (one goal, one assist) all had multiple-point games for Rochester.

Lucas Henderson made 18 saves to earn the win.

The Grizzlies and Power (12-10-3) play again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Grizzlies 7, Milwaukee Power 4