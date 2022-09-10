SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports
Grizzlies open title defense with long road trip, 7 goals and a shutout

The defending North American 3 Hockey League champion Rochester Grizzlies opened the 2022-23 season Friday with a 7-0 win at St. Louis.

Rochester Grizzlies logo
Rochester Grizzlies
By Staff reports
September 09, 2022 11:52 PM
ST. LOUIS — The Rochester Grizzlies' coaching staff was concerned this week that a team with so many new faces — and so many players who are new to junior hockey — might struggle out of the gates this season.

They did not.

The Grizzlies opened defense of their North American 3 Hockey League championship on Friday night by making their longest road trip of the year, then blasting the St. Louis Jr. Blues 7-0 at Affton Ice Arena.

Lucas Henderson stopped all 24 shots he faced to record his second career shutout as a Grizzly. He stopped eight shots in the first period, nine in the second and seven in the third, and he has now given up just 14 goals in nine career starts with the Grizzlies.

Rochester (1-0-0) received scoring from up and down its lineup, from some new faces and some familiar.

Captain and third-year Grizzly Per Waage opened the scoring just 3 minutes into the game. Sweden native Erik Hernborn scored his first NA3HL goal two minutes later to give Rochester a 2-0 lead after one period.

090922.WAAGE.MUG.jpg
Per Waage

St. Louis native Austin Meers and Hernborn scored second-period goals to make it 4-0 after two.

Osseo native Luke Sawicky — who stood out among the new forwards at the Grizzlies' main tryout camp three weeks ago in Rochester — scored twice in less than 7 minutes early in the third, including a short-handed goal. Hastings native Connor Stoffel added a late goal, too, to make it 7-0.

Northfield's Spencer Klotz and Zach Laurila — brother of former Grizzly Jake Laurila — both had two assists in the game. Meers and new defenseman Leo Milan had one assist each.

The Grizzlies and Jr. Blues close their two-game season-opening series at 2 p.m. Saturday at Affton Ice Arena.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Grizzlies 7, St. Louis Jr. Blues 0

