Sports
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Grizzlies overpower the Blues, sweep series

The Rochester Grizzlies scored 10 goals Saturday to breeze their way to an eight-goal victory against St. Louis.

By Staff reports
October 23, 2022 12:58 AM
ST. LOUIS — A week off appears to have done the Rochester Grizzlies some good.

The Grizzlies made a long bus ride to St. Louis to play their first games in two weeks. They left St. Louis Saturday evening with two North American 3 Hockey League victories against the St. Louis Jr. Blues, by a total score of 13-2.

Rochester hit double digits Saturday in a 10-2 victory, less than 24 hours after shutting out the Jr. Blues 3-0 on Friday.

The Grizzlies didn’t give the Jr. Blues any hope on Saturday, building a 5-0 lead in the first period.

Rochester outshot St. Louis 26-9 in the opening period and 56-25 in the game.

Five Grizzlies had multi-point games, led by former Rochester Century standout forward Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth, who had two goals and two assists.

Forward Ryan Berglund, a Mahtomedi native, played his first two games as a Grizzly this weekend after starting the season with the NAHL’s Wisconsin Windigo. He made the most of his opportunity by scoring his first two goals in the NA3HL.

Austin Meers and Connor Stoffel had a goal and an assist each for the Grizzlies, while Luke Sawicky had a pair of assists to bring his season points total to 15 points in 12 games.

Zach Laurila, Owen Van Tassel, Riley Dueber and Per Waage scored once each for Rochester.

Lucas Henderson stopped 23 shots in the win. He is now 4-2-0 as a starter, and the Grizzlies are 10-2-0 overall.

Rochester leads the NA3HL Central Division by four points over Milwaukee and by six points over Oregon and Peoria.

The Grizzlies return to action Friday and Saturday when they host the Milwaukee Power at 7:05 p.m. both nights.

