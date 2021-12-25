Grizzlies’ Ratzloff proof that nice guys can finish first

Peyton Hart shared high-fives and fist bumps with teammates in the Rochester Grizzlies locker room in suburban St. Louis back on April 18.

The Grizzlies held a five-goal lead through two periods of a North American 3 Hockey League national semifinal game. They were outshooting the Sheridan (Wyo.) Hawks 32-13 at that point, too, and their spot in the national championship game was all but locked up.

Then head coach Chris Ratzloff entered the room, an intense look on his face.

“When I get together with teammates we still refer to that game against Sheridan,” said Hart, the captain of the 2021 Grizzlies. “We were up 6-1 going into the third, dominating the game. Ratz came in and started saying ‘guys, we’re not doing this, and we have to do this, this and this better.’

“We’re all looking around like, we’re up by five and we’re outshooting them by (19). He just expected so much out of us, and looking back we probably expected him to come into the room and do that.”

The Grizzlies added a third-period goal that day to win the game 7-1. They fell to North Iowa in the national championship game the next day. Players on that Grizzlies team agree that Ratzloff took the national title game loss as hard, if not harder, than they did. Not because he wanted the championship for himself. He wanted it for them.

“He had high standards for us, treated us like adults,” said Hart, the Grizzlies’ all-time leader in assists (83) and who is tied for the all-time lead in points (140). “Most of the time, he felt like a second dad to us. He has kids our ages. He just kind of adopted us all as his kids.

“He treated us like his own family. Some coaches are there just to be a coach, it’s a business. Ratty runs it like a family.”

Earlier this fall, Mike Cooper, who along with Craig Patrick owns the Grizzlies and the North American Hockey League’s Austin Bruins, told the Post Bulletin that Ratzloff is “as nice of a guy as you’ll meet in hockey, or anywhere.” And, “if you don’t like Chris Ratzloff, it’s not because of him.”

In other words, in this case, nice guys can finish first.

Chris Ratzloff

“One thing that really stands out to me is that he cares so much about his players,” said Grizzlies captain Justin Wright, in his second season with the team this year. “In junior hockey, there can be a lot of turnover, a lot of change, guys coming in, going out. It’s a little different here. … I think he cares a lot more about his players than your average coach. He wants us to succeed and do well, and tries his best to make that happen.”

Ratzloff, a 1988 Rochester John Marshall grad, has guided the young Grizzlies franchise to plenty of firsts, and plenty of first-place finishes. They won the NA3HL Central Division regular season title two years ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the postseason. They won it again last year, then won their first postseason division championship and advanced all the way to the Fraser Cup, the NA3HL national championship game.

The Grizzlies are a remarkable 102-18-5 under Ratzloff since the start of the 2019-20 season. This season they’re 24-3-2 and solidly in first place in the division at the halfway point of the regular season.

More than all of those numbers, though, Ratzloff would prefer to point to the growing number of Grizzlies players who have moved on to higher levels of junior hockey, or to college hockey. This season alone, a half-dozen Grizzlies players have had the opportunity to play up a level, in the North American Hockey League.

“We have people who will say ‘that kind of stinks, you’re losing guys to the NA every-other week lately,’” Ratzloff said. “I think that’s kind of how I measure our success, though, is, ‘how many opportunities are our guys getting?’

“We’d love to win a Fraser Cup, but I think at the end of the day if we’re moving guys on and getting them opportunities to play at a higher level, that’s what our job is.”

That message has resonated with his players.

“That’s good to know as a player,” second-year Grizzlies defenseman Jameson Folden said. “Some teams are maybe trying to protect or keep their best guys with their team. As much as we’d love to keep everyone here who’s playing well or having success, the point of playing here is to get to where you want to be in your hockey career.

“If he can move guys on, at the end of the day, that’s the goal. That’s his goal.”

Ratzloff and the hockey operations people in the Grizzlies/Bruins organization understand that moving players on to higher levels is attractive to players who could join the organization in the future.

“He gets it,” Austin Bruins head coach and GM Steve Howard said of Ratzloff. “I’ve always said that to our owners. For everyone one player you get called up, that makes four or five others want to come play for you.”

‘From equipment manager to head coach’

That Ratzloff became the Grizzlies’ head coach was a right-place, right-time situation. He had met Casey Mignone — the Grizzlies’ inaugural head coach, who led the team to 32 wins in its first season of existence, 2018-19 — while scouting the same high school games and showcases.

Ratzloff was scouting for the Coulee Region Chill and its head coach at the time, Jon Vaillancourt. Ratzloff’s son, Bub, had played for the Chill and Ratzloff committed to remaining on Vaillancourt’s staff for as long as he was with the Chill.

In the summer of 2019, Vaillancourt was hired as the head coach of the NAHL’s Minnesota Wilderness in Cloquet. That made Ratzloff a free agent, and he joined Mignone’s staff with the Grizzlies as a scout.

Less than a month later, Mignone was hired by the NAHL’s St. Cloud Norsemen as an assistant coach, leaving the Grizzlies’ head coaching job vacant.

“Ratz said he was interested in the job, but I hadn’t met him or talked to him much, other than a few times about players,” said Howard, who was heavily involved in the hiring process. “We sat and chatted in my office; he’s very passionate about the game. He’s a very, very genuine person. Anyone who’s met him knows that. There’s something very humbling about Chris Ratzloff that’s just … it’s nice to be around.

“You can’t hate time spent with him. He’s always in a good mood. If you’re in a bad mood, he can usually put you in a good one. … We had a couple other guys really interested in (the Grizzlies’) job, but after talking to him for a bit, we knew he was the guy.”

Before he accepted the Grizzlies job, though, Ratzloff had one phone call to make. It was to his childhood friend and fellow JM grad Mike Aikens, who was Mignone’s top assistant in the Grizzlies’ first season. Ratzloff didn’t want to take the job unless Aikens — who wasn’t looking to move into the head coaching role — agreed to remain on the staff.

“When he called and asked me, I was just as excited as he was to have that opportunity to work together,” Aikens said. “It was a no-brainer in my mind for the owners to hire Ratz. … There’s no doubt, he’s a leader. The guys know how much he cares about them and they want to play hard for him.”

Building bonds

Garrett Smith played for the Grizzlies for two seasons, from 2019-21. The forward from Eden Prairie knows what makes a good hockey player and what makes a good coach. He grew up with one of the best in the state — Smith’s dad is long-time Eden Prairie boys high school hockey coach Lee Smith.

So when it came time for Garrett to choose a junior hockey program to play at, he wasn’t going to settle.

“Casey had recruited me (originally),” Garrett Smith said, “and Ratty wanted to keep me around. I was on the fence about even playing, but when I met him I knew he’d be a special guy to play for.

“He was really personable and excited for the opportunity to coach me and get to know me as a person, more than a player. That was a really important step in our relationship right away. He approached me and just wanted to build a relationship, build a bond.”

Rochester Grizzlies coaches Mike Aikens, left, and Chris Ratzloff look on during Game 2 of the NA3HL Central Division Finals on Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Rochester Recreation Center. Post Bulletin file photo / Jerry Olson

That bond between Ratzloff and Smith grew, to the point that Smith would occasionally join his coach on scouting trips last season, often to watch Eden Prairie play. The 90-minute car rides to and from the Twin Cities are still helping Smith this year, as a freshman on the St. John’s University men’s team.

“He did a really good job of preparing us mentally and physically to play at this (college) level,” Smith said. “Every day we had to come to practice and have the mentality that we were working our butts off. He really helped me understand that at the college level, it’s not going to be easy, I’m not going to be playing every night and I have to be ready to battle to get into the lineup and earn my stripes in practice.”

By necessity, junior hockey coaches have to constantly think a season or two ahead. That means scouting players for future teams while in the middle of their own seasons that can be mentally and physically demanding.

Like the players on their rosters, coaches put in a lot of hours for little money and even less attention.

Ratzloff thrives on those challenges, though. This season brought a new challenge, as Aikens departed last summer to take the head coaching job with the Anchorage Wolverines, a brand new NAHL franchise in Alaska. Tyler Veen, a recent college graduate, who had scouted northwestern Minnesota and eastern North Dakota for the past two years, came on board as Rochester’s new assistant.

“It’s been great,” Veen said. “I compare it to almost like a father-son relationship. I’m learning from him every single day and from the boys, too.

“His work ethic is contagious. I see how hard he works and that makes me want to work even harder. … Just like our players, we’re all learning together and I don’t think there’s a better example in Tier III hockey – or even in hockey – that’s as good to learn from as him.”

Chasing a championship

Ratzloff and the Grizzlies players feel like they again have a team that can contend for an NA3HL championship. Their record would prove that to be true so far this season.

That comes as no surprise to Aikens, who has the expansion Anchorage Wolverines off to a strong 17-10-2 start in the NAHL’s Midwest Division. Aikens has known Ratzloff since their earliest days in youth hockey. He said even at a young age, he could see Ratzloff’s desire to be successful and to do things the right way.

“He was the same as he is now, hasn’t changed one bit,” Aikens said. “He comes from a a great family, really good people. Their faith was and is really strong and important to them. He’s a guy who was a great teammate, willing to do whatever he had to do to help the team.

“He was a tenacious player, scrappy, but also had enough skill that he could score a goal and hurt you on the scoreboard. He was hard to play against, just a guy who does everything right.”

Bruins’ head coach Howard agrees that those are the attributes that will help Ratzloff and the Grizzlies hold their position as a model franchise in the NA3HL.

“His character, too, just how he is as a person,” Howard said. “Guys really want to play for him and want to go through a wall for him. That’s a characteristic that any coach who wants to win has to have.

“As long as they keep moving guys up and moving them on and to college, they’ll have a lot of good players who want to play there.”

And those players know they’re getting a coach who’s a straight shooter and will have their best interests at heart.

“I think, when you’re coming in here, especially kids out of high school, leaving home for the first time,” Veen said, “when they know they’re coming to a place where they’ll get taken care of and they know we’ll try to get them moved on to the next opportunity, it has to be a great feeling.”