Grizzlies ready to 'Showcase' themselves against NA3HL's best

The Rochester Grizzlies talk often about wanting to be their own toughest competition.

If they can battle hard against their teammates during the week, then that level of play should come naturally on game nights.

This week is one of the rare occasions where the Grizzlies may not be their own toughest competition.

Rochester (23-2-1 overall) begins play in the North American 3 Hockey League Showcase today at the National Sports Center Super Rink in Blaine. The Central Division-leading Grizzlies will play three games in three days, all against other first-place teams in the NA3HL.

In fact, Rochester’s three Showcase opponents have a combined record so far this season of 70-1-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

If that’s not enough, the Grizzlies will actually be playing four games in five days, after a hard-fought 6-4 win at the Rochester Recreation Center against the Mason City Toros — the second-place team in the NA3HL West Divison — on Saturday night.

“At first I wasn’t too excited about it,” Grizzlies coach Chris Ratzloff said of playing four tough games in five days. “That game (against the Toros) gave us a really good one going into the Showcase, instead of having seven or eight days off before it.”

Ratzloff said the Grizzlies’ plan to play everyone on their roster in at least one game at the Showcase, which is heavily attended by NCAA Division III and ACHA college coaches and scouts. All 34 NA3HL teams will be in attendance and will all play three games in three days.

More than anything, though, Ratzloff wants to see that the Grizzlies players can stay focused and sharp without much downtime between games.

The Grizzlies open the Showcase with a 2:15 p.m. game today against East Division leader Northeast Generals (Attleboro, Mass.). Rochester then faces Frontier Division leader Helena (Mont.) at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, before closing the Showcase Wednesday against West Division leader Granite City (Sauk Rapids).

A 23-2-1 record wouldn’t necessarily indicate the Grizzlies are struggling, but Ratzloff and assistant coaches Tyler Veen and Tait Carlson see more potential in this team than it has shown at times this season. Eleven of the Grizzlies wins have come by two goals or less.

“We just want to make sure we’re playing our best,” Ratzloff said. “We haven’t been focused. We’ve taken a period to get into a game, or have played well in the first and then taken the second off.

“It’s been a lack of game-day preparation and focus, and being ready to go, that's what we’ve been struggling with.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester’s ultimate goal is to finish this season in the same place it finished last season — the Fraser Cup championship tournament. The Showcase — and Rochester’s stretch of four games in five days — is perfect preparation for the Fraser Cup, where in order to play for the league championship, a team must play four games in five days.

“It’ll be good as far as how we prepare and make sure we’re eating right and getting enough sleep,” Ratzloff said. “When we play on Wednesday against Granite, it’ll be a good measure of how well we took care of ourselves over the five-day stretch.

“... It’ll be a good lesson, especially for the guys who weren’t here last year, how to take care of yourself and be ready to give your best every time.”

• • • • •

GRIZZLIES 'SHOW'ING OFF

What: North American 3 Hockey League Showcase

When: Today-Wednesday

Where: National Sports Center, Super Rink, Blaine

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester Grizzlies schedule: Today, vs. Northeast Generals, 2:15 p.m.; Tuesday, vs. Helena Bighorns, 2:30 p.m.; Wednesday, vs. Granite City Lumberjacks, 2:30 p.m.

How to watch: All Showcase games will be broadcast on HockeyTV.com