Grizzlies remain perfect in home openers, cruise past rival Wausau

The Rochester Grizzlies rarely lose at home.

The defending North American 3 Hockey League national champions have never lost a home opener.

In their fifth season in the league, the Grizzlies won their home opener for a fifth consecutive season on Friday, taking a lead less than two minutes into the game and not giving it up in a 6-1 victory against Central Division rival Wausau at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Hastings native Connor Stoffel scored his second goal of the year 1:35 into the game, and Rochester added two more in less than seven minutes to take control of the game early.

Northfield's Spencer Klotz and first-year Grizzly Zach Laurila — brother of former Grizzly Jake Laurila — scored in the first nine minutes of the game, making it 3-0 after one period.

Rochester's Luke Sawicky and Riley Dueber scored in the second period, with Wausau's Brennan Valencia scoring his team's lone goal in between.

Veteran forward Tyler Ownby added his second goal of the season with 3 minutes to play in the game to cap the scoring.

Rochester outshot Wausau 33-18, as Lucas Henderson stopped 17 shots to earn his second victory in as many starts this season.

Austin Meers also continued his hot start for the Grizzlies. After a six-point weekend in two wins against St. Louis a week ago, Meers — the Grizzlies' alternate captain — had two assists in Friday's win, giving him eight points in three games this season. Deuber, Klotz and Sawicky had an assist each to give them all two-point games. Seven other Grizzlies had one assist each: Max Clark, Ben Tschida, Jake Lange, Luke Nemeth, Erik Hernborn, Brady Strand and former Dodge County high school standout Easton Hammill.

Rochester (3-0-0) and Wausau (0-1-0) meet again Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at the Rec Center to cap their two-game series.

3 STARS

1. Spencer Klotz, Grizzlies: The rookie forward continued his torrid start to the season by scoring the game-winning goal and adding an assist. Klotz now has two goals and seven points in his first three NA3HL games.

2. Austin Meers, Grizzlies: Another Grizzly off to a red-hot start, Meers collected two assists Friday — the primary assists on second-period goals by Luke Sawicky and Riley Dueber — and now has eight points through three games.

3. Lucas Henderson, Grizzlies: Rochester's veteran goalie has been lights-out in his first two starts this season. He stopped 17 of 18 shots Friday, and has now made 41 saves on 42 shots through two games this fall. In 10 career starts with the Grizzlies, Henderson has allowed a total of just 15 goals.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Grizzlies 6, Wausau Cyclones 1