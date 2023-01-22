STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Grizzlies suffer power outage at Milwaukee

The Rochester Grizzlies put nearly 50 shots on goal Saturday, but they couldn't solve Milwaukee goalie Adam Prokop until it was too late.

Rochester Grizzlies logo
Rochester Grizzlies
By Staff reports
January 21, 2023 08:55 PM
MILWAUKEE — The Rochester Grizzlies opened a stretch of nine out of their next 11 games on the road Saturday night.

It was a rough start to a challenging stretch.

The Milwaukee Power scored five minutes into the game, then scored four more times before the Grizzlies could get on the board. By then, Rochester had dug a hole too deep to climb out of and lost to the Power 5-2 at Kettle Moraine Ice Center.

Rochester drops to 23-8-4 with the loss, while Milwaukee improves to 20-11-3.

Rochester outshot Milwaukee 49-32 but struggled to solve Power goalie Adam Prokop (47 saves). Prokop stopped 27 shots through the first two periods, then made 20 saves in the third to preserve the victory.

Tate Cothern suffered the loss in goal for Rochester, making 27 saves.

Rochester trailed 5-0 after two, then Erik Hernborn got it on the board by scoring on a penalty shot 6:55 into the third. The Grizzlies pulled within 5-2 six minutes later on Marco Sandelgard’s fifth goal of the season, with assists from Spencer Klotz and Owen Van Tassel.

That was it for the Grizzlies’ scoring, though, as they dropped to 1-2-0 in games played at Milwaukee this season.

The Grizzlies and Power will complete their two-game NA3HL Central Division series at noon Sunday.

BOX SCORE: Milwaukee Power 5, Rochester Grizzlies 2

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
