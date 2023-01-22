Grizzlies suffer power outage at Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Rochester Grizzlies opened a stretch of nine out of their next 11 games on the road Saturday night.

It was a rough start to a challenging stretch.

The Milwaukee Power scored five minutes into the game, then scored four more times before the Grizzlies could get on the board. By then, Rochester had dug a hole too deep to climb out of and lost to the Power 5-2 at Kettle Moraine Ice Center.

Rochester drops to 23-8-4 with the loss, while Milwaukee improves to 20-11-3.

Rochester outshot Milwaukee 49-32 but struggled to solve Power goalie Adam Prokop (47 saves). Prokop stopped 27 shots through the first two periods, then made 20 saves in the third to preserve the victory.

Tate Cothern suffered the loss in goal for Rochester, making 27 saves.

Rochester trailed 5-0 after two, then Erik Hernborn got it on the board by scoring on a penalty shot 6:55 into the third. The Grizzlies pulled within 5-2 six minutes later on Marco Sandelgard’s fifth goal of the season, with assists from Spencer Klotz and Owen Van Tassel.

That was it for the Grizzlies’ scoring, though, as they dropped to 1-2-0 in games played at Milwaukee this season.

The Grizzlies and Power will complete their two-game NA3HL Central Division series at noon Sunday.

BOX SCORE: Milwaukee Power 5, Rochester Grizzlies 2