Narveson: Guttormson to be honored with 'Spirit of 83' race Friday at Chateau

The only area track racing this weekend will be the Chateau Speedway in Lansing on Friday, Sept. 9.

Drivers there will take part in the 25th Annual Mike Guttormson Memorial, which is now dubbed “The Spirit Of 83” race, after Guttormson’s car number.

The USRA Modifieds will race for $2000 to win their feature on Friday. Also on the card will be WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, USRA B-Mods, USRA Stock Cars and Pure Stocks.

The annual event recognizes the memory of Guttormson, a former multi-time track champion and former WISSOTA 100 Champion. The Austin native passed away shortly after winning his final feature race May 30, 1997 at Chateau. Among the drivers who have previously won the race are Brad Waits, Jason Krohn, Neil Eckhart, Mike Sorensen, Jason Cummins, Ryan Gustin and Rodney Sanders.

USMTS invades the region

This past weekend featured a big three race swing for the USMTS Modified Series through our area. After the race at Fayette County Speedway in West Union, Iowa; Rochester’s Dustin Sorensen still maintains the point lead.

Sorensen had a fifth-place finish at Fountain City, second place at Deer Creek and another fifth-place finish at West Union. Those solid finishes allowed Sorensen to extend his lead to 84-points over Tanner Mullens from Wichita, Kan.

Jacob Bleess of Chatfield lifted the monkey off his back a bit last weekend. Bleess has had a tough couple of months but had a good weekend close to home.

After a tough 24th-place finish on Friday, the Bleess team totally overhauled its car and it paid off. Bleess finished fourth on Saturday at Deer Creek and then was third at West Union on Sunday.

There are six races left on the 2022 USMTS schedule. After a two-week break they return to Deer Creek for the three-day Fall Jamboree on Sept. 22-24.

Schott tops Karl Fenske Memorial

The third annual Karl Fenske Memorial Race took place on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wis. This event was a make-up date as it was rained out back in May.

The USRA Modifieds field was bolstered with many USMTS drivers who came to town a day early for the $4,999-to-win show. The USMTS drivers were looking for some laps on the track in preparation for the $10,000-to-win USMTS tilt the next night.

Thirty-nine Modifieds checked in for the show. The main event was dominated by local drivers who defended their home turf.

Chatfield’s Lucas Schott started second, took the lead and scored the big payday with the win. Jake Timm of Winona placed second and Sorensen was third. Josh Angst and Keith Foss, both of Winona, placed eighth and 10th, respectively.

The USRA B-Modifieds feature thrilled the fans with the closest finish imaginable. Taylor Skauge of Caledonia held off multiple-time national champion Dan Hovden of Decorah, Iowa, by one-one thousandth (0.001) at the checkered flag.

In other action at the Fenske Memorial, Chris Hovden of Cresco, Iowa, scored his 12th USRA Hobby Stock feature win. Lance Hofer also topped Rochester’s Brad Waits to win the USRA Late Models.

O’Neil Wins Eighth USMTS Show At MTS

Racers were back at it on Friday at Mississippi Thunder. This time the USMTS Modifieds invaded the facility for a $10,000-to-win show.

Jake Timm was the leader when a severe thunderstorm moved through the Fountain City area. The race was halted and speedway officials were determined they would get the rest of the race in. The storm moved on and the track was put back into shape to finished the show. Jake O’Neil of Tuscon, Ariz., passed Timm for the lead and won his eighth of the year.

A.J. Diemel and Tanner Mullens also got by Timm for second and third. Sorensen was fifth in the final rundown.

After a DNF the night before, Joe Chisholm of Osage, Iowa, got back on track in the USRA B-Mods. Chisholm started 11th and worked his way to the front for his 14th win of the year.

Chris Hovden made it a sweep of the weekend when he won the USRA Hobby Stocks for the second night in a row. In the USRA Late Models, Dylan Kromschroeder topped the feature race.

Season champions decided at Chateau

Last week was the final night for track points at the Chateau Speedway. Several titles were decided in the final opportunity to claim a title.

Chateau dodged the storms that blew up just to the east of the speedway and got the show in. But everyone in attendance witnessed a spectacular light show in the sky.

Ryan Wetzstein led Jason Cummins by two points in the USRA Modifieds. Wetzstein dropped out from his heat and had to start at the tail of the feature. Cummins won his heat bit had a terrible redraw to start 10th.

In a great race, Cummins charged to the front and then passed both Darwyn Karau and Steve Wetzstein to take the dramatic win and his seventh championship at Lansing.

WISSOTA Midwest Modified national point leader Jake Smith of St. Joseph, Minn., won his 21st feature of the season. Greg Pfeifer Jr. of Austin finished far enough ahead of Kadden Kath to win the points title.

The Pure Stock title was decided on the final lap. Michael Wick won the feature race and the points title when previous points leader Andrew Eischens was disqualified in what was called an on-track incident.

Michael Johnson of Rose Creek won his fifth USRA B-Modifeids feature and also the points title. In that race, Noah Grinstead of Austin raced from 12th to second.

Kevin Donlan charged from 12th to win the USRA Stock Cars. Tanner Chadderdon won the Hornet feature.

Chisholm brothers again at Deer Creek

The USMTS Modified series highlighted the program at Deer Creek Speedway on Saturday. The USRA B-Mods and USRA Stock Cars were also on the card.

A large field of 138 cars were on hand which included 44 USMTS Modified, 31 USRA Stocks and a huge pack of 63 USRA B-Mods.

The 42-lap $10,000-to-win USMTS Modified feature was a dandy. Sorensen and Jim Chisholm exchanged the lead several times. Sorensen gave a last lap Hail Mary, but when it was all said and done it was Chisholm in victory lane.

This was Chisholm’s second USMTS triumph in his rookie season. Chatfield’s Jacob Bleess put to rest the gremlins that had been fighting his team. Bleess had his best run in quite some time in fourth.

Joe Chisholm continues to be the talk of the USRA B-Mods. Chisholm started second, but pole-sitter Ben Moudry held a fairly large lead. Chisholm chased the leader down, made the pass and checked out for the win.

For Chisholm it was his 10th feature win in his last 11-starts. The only time he has not won was a DNF at Fountain City on Thursday when he hit the wall,

Josh Zieman dominated the USRA Stock Car feature. Zieman got to the front a pulled away for the win which was his second of the season at Deer Creek.