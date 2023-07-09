Hastings native Lavin finding groove with Honkers after rollercoaster collegiate career in Bemidji

ROCHESTER — Will Lavin sent an application out to all 24 teams in the Northwoods League.

After all, it was a goal of his to pitch in the highly-competitive summer wooden bat baseball league.

"It was always a dream of mine to play in the Northwoods for a summer because it's high level and just the next step in my baseball career," Lavin said.

Yet, after a rollercoaster three seasons at Bemidji State — a stretch that saw him finish with a 3-25 record and an 8.29 ERA, including a junior season in which the right-hander allowed 41 earned runs in 46 innings this past spring — the Hastings, Minn., native was unsure what type of opportunity would be had for him this summer.

But his application stood out to second-year Rochester Honkers' manager Andrew Urbistondo.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's just kind of funny how we stumbled upon him," Urbistondo said. "I saw (his application) and clicked on it and I really liked the little bit of video I had seen from him. I hit him up and we kind of just clicked from there."

The Honkers were the first team to reach out to Lavin. Rochester was the perfect situation for him.

"They were the first team to reach out and I was super stoked about that because they were the most local team," Lavin said. "... It's really nice to be able to play for a summer team so close to home. It makes a lot more fun. Parents and family and friends can come out and support, too.

"When I saw that text, I was super excited."

Lavin has now found a new home in Rochester.

He has allowed just one earned run with 18 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings. His walks and hits per innings pitched (WHIP) is a stellar 1.16. He really stood out a couple of weeks ago against NWL-best Willmar, earning a win by allowing just one unearned run on one hit with seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings against the Stingers on June 24. It's one of many impressive outings he's had this summer.

"We didn't really know what to expect, so we were like, 'well, let's see how it goes,'" Urbistondo said. "He's shoving right now."

So what's changed for Lavin?

ADVERTISEMENT

He credits a number of reasons.

Lavin has picked up a few things from his teammates, bouncing off different grips in the bullpen or learning when a particular pitch would be most effective.

"There is so much talent on this pitching staff, which makes it great," Lavin said. "You can learn something different from everyone. I have learned a lot of information, which has been great."

But perhaps the most important is just the change of scenery and the culture established in the Honkers' dugout.

"It's been a great change," Lavin said. "Just to get out here for a summer and just get to focus only on baseball. I've been able to trust every guy out there, every guy on the field, every catcher, every teammate, so just having that in your head is a huge reason for the success so far. So it really comes down to that I couldn't do it without any of them."

"A lot of it is just environment," Urbistondo said. "You know, for certain guys, it's feeling no stress and that's part of summer ball, there is a ring on the line, you obviously play the game to win but, you know, you come out here to get better and you get your reps because ultimately spring ball is what matters, and so different environments, different people around them, sometimes that's a huge deal. And I'm just glad to see him having success with us."

The next new environment for Lavin will be in Macomb, Ill., where he will pitch for Division I Western Illinois University, while getting his Master's Degree in business. In the meantime, he's going to enjoy his summer here in Rochester.

"I love it here," Lavin said. "It's been a great decision to come out and do it."