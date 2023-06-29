Hastings rolls past Royals 12-6 in amateur baseball

HASTING — The Hastings Hawks scored six runs in the second inning and went on to defeat the Rochester Royals 12-6 in amateur baseball on Wednesday night.

Jack Nelson went 3-for-5 with a triple and four RBIs to pace the Hawks.

Palmer Mickelson didn't survive the second inning on the mound for the Royals as he allowed six earned runs in 1 2/3 innings. Alex Rundquist then allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings as the Hawks scored five more times in the sixth.

Joe Sperry and Tate Meiners were both 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored for the Royals.

Nick Pearson went 1-for-4 with two RBIs for the Royals and Logan Milene was 1-for-4 with an RBI and run scored. The Royals finished with 11 hits and all nine players in the order had at least one hit. Thane Meiners had a hit and scored a pair of runs.

The Royals (14-6) have now lost two straight. They will host the Dundas Dukes at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a Section 1B regular-season game.

Royals/Hastings boxscore