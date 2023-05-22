Hastings scores four runs in seventh to rally past Royals

ROCHESTER — The Hastings Hawks scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally past the Rochester Royals 5-2 in amateur baseball on Sunday at Mayo Field.

The loss was the first of the season for the Royals (3-1), the defending Class B state champions.

The Royals led 2-1 when Hastings touched Adam Marshall for four runs, three earned, in the seventh inning. Jackson Tessman went 4-for-5 at the plate for the Hawks.

Alex Miller started on the mound for the Royals and he allowed one earned run on eight hits over the first five innings. Erik Thorvilson pitched a scoreless sixth before Marshall threw the final three innings.

The Royals were limited to eight hits and both their runs in the third inning were unearned and scored on errors. Marshall went 2-for-4 and Thane Meiners was 2-for-5 with a run scored.

The Royals will play on the road against the Northfield Knights at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a clash of Section 1B teams.

