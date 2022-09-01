Hat trick from Heise lifts US into Women's World Championship semifinals

HERNING, Denmark — Another day at the IIHF Women's World championships, another goal — and another and another — for Lake City native Taylor Heise.

The former Red Wing High School hockey star turned University of Minnesota standout continues to flash her considerable offensive ability on the world's biggest stage.

Taylor Heise Matt Zambonin/Matt Zambonin/HHOF-IIHF Images

In her first-ever championships with a U.S. senior national team, Heise leads the entire tournament in scoring (5 goals, 8 assists, 13 points) and has Team USA in prime position to play once again for a gold medal. The U.S. is now 5-0 in the tournament, having won all five games by at least three goals.

It will play in the semifinals at 7 a.m. CDT on Saturday (NHL Network).

Heise — who had five assists in her Women's World Championships debut last week — recorded another "first" on Thursday. The 22-year-old center recorded a hat trick and an assist to help the Americans defeat overmatched Hungary 12-1 in a tournament quarterfinal game.

Thursday, Heise scored the first two goals of the game, including the lone goal of the opening period, to get the U.S. off to a strong start. She then scored the first goal and final goal of the second period, while her teammates erupted for seven more goals in between for a 10-0 lead after two periods.

The four-point game boosts Heise's tournament totals to 13 points, one better than teammate, linemate and former Gopher Amanda Kessel's 12 points.

While Heise notched her first-ever international hat trick at the highest level of play, the spotlight after Thursday's win belonged to national team veteran Hilary Knight, one of the best players to ever come through the U.S. program. Knight had a goal and an assist, to become the all-time leader in points scored in Women's World Championship play, with 87 points.

The record-breaking point came three minutes into the third period when Hannah Bilka sent her the puck from behind the net and Knight fired a hard wrist shot from the slot.

Heise, a 5-foot-10 right-shot forward, has excelled for the U.S. on the international stage before, just never at the highest level. She helped Team USA win gold medals at the U18 Women's World Championships in 2016, 2017 and 2018, serving as a team captain in her final appearance with the U18 national team. She was also named the tournament's best forward and MVP in 2018.

Heise played six seasons of varsity hockey at Red Wing, lettering all six years. She was a captain as a junior and a senior, winning the state's Miss Hockey Award in 2018, when she recorded 74 goals and 104 points in 29 games while helping the Wingers reach the Class A state tournament.

Heise — whose brother Nate plays Division I basketball at the University of Northern Iowa, and whose youngest brother, Ryan, will be a senior at Lake City High School this year — has traveled the world thanks to hockey, and she's just 22 years old.

"This is definitely a new experience," she told USAHockey.com on Wednesday, "but I’ve been to Russia, the Czech Republic and Canada as well. Those are three different places I really didn’t think I was going to ever end up. My brothers will go to places like Florida and all these other places for basketball, and here I am going around the world."

Heise's performance and effort hasn't faltered at the U of M. She was named the 2022 recipient of the Patty Kazmaier Award — given annually to the best player in women's college hockey — after a 29-goal, 66-point season. She led the nation in points and was second in goals.

Heise will be back with the Gophers for the 2022-23 season, taking advantage of her "free COVID year," the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to players whose career was interrupted by the pandemic shutdown in the 2019-20 season.