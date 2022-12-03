SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Hats off to Austin's Zacher: Veteran nets first career hat trick as Bruins extend division lead

Walter Zacher recorded his first hat trick and third multi-goal game of his Austin Bruins career in a win against visiting Minot on Friday at Riverside Arena.

WALTER.ZACHER.MUG.jpg
Walter Zacher
By Staff reports
December 02, 2022 10:52 PM
AUSTIN — A big week for the Austin Bruins off the ice didn’t hamper the team on the ice Friday night.

Two Bruins veterans were honored by the North American Hockey League for their strong play in recent weeks, and one of those veterans made a big-time college commitment on Thursday.

Yet, the Bruins were locked in when the puck dropped at Riverside Arena on Friday and battled their way to a 5-3 victory against NAHL Central Division rival Minot. The Bruins improved to 16-3-4 overall and extended their lead atop the division standings to eight points over Minot (13-9-2).

Minot did a good job in holding Bruins forward Gavin Morrissey off the scoresheet. Morrissey — who entered the night with 16 points in his previous 12 games — is the reigning NAHL Central Division Star of the Week, and on Thursday he announced his commitment to play Division I college hockey at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

But while the Minotauros kept Morrissey off the scoresheet, they couldn’t limit third-year Bruins forward Walter Zacher from stealing the show. Zacher recorded his first hat trick as a Bruin and just his third multi-goal game as a Bruin — his first since the final game of his rookie season, when he scored twice against St. Cloud on May 15, 2021.

Incredibly, Zacher has already matched his career high for goals in a season. He now has 13 goals and 22 points through 23 games this season. He scored 13 goals in 31 games last season, after a 12-goal season as a rookie.

Thanks to Zacher, the Bruins never trailed in Friday’s game. He scored twice — and Bruins’ defenseman Jimmy Goffredo scored once — in the first period, to give the Bruins a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes.

Minot’s Hunger Longhi pulled his team within one, at 3-2, with a goal 7:21 into the second, but Zacher completed his hat trick — and scored the game-winning goal — nine minutes later. That gave Austin a 4-2 lead after two.

The teams traded goals in the third, with Austin’s Josh Giuliani scoring 58 seconds into the period and Minot answering with a power-play goal with 1:50 to go.

Ethan Robertson stopped 22 shots to earn the win in goal, while Austin outshot Minot 34-25.

The Bruins and Minotauros will close their two-game weekend series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Arena.

BOX SCORE: Austin Bruins 5, Minot Minotauros 3

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
