Hayfield driver Brandon Davis wins main event at Deer Creek Speedway's Veteran's Night

SPRING VALLEY — Brandon Davis kept his stellar summer going on Saturday night.

The Hayfield driver collected his eighth USRA Modified feature victory of the summer to extend his already large lead in the track point standings to cap off another memorable Veteran's Night at Deer Creek Speedway.

The eighth annual event saw all military veterans and a guest receiving free admission courtesy of Rochester Chevrolet Cadillac with an auction, the 50/50 raffle and other donations all going to the Disabled American Veterans Mayo Southeast Chapter 28 that's headquartered in Rochester.

It was estimated the event beat last year's mark of over $40,000.

Davis had a pretty good hand in that.

Not only did he pick up the feature victory but he also did 51 push-ups in victory lane afterwards. Area businesses and individuals could pledge a certain amount per push-up. By the time the features started it was $20 per each one.

His 51 raised $1100 for the DAV.

In all, the six feature winners raised $4,560 with their total push-ups.

Davis started in sixth after taking second in his heat, but quickly found his way up to the front. He was able to hold off Winona's Josh Angst and the No. 20 car of Texas native Rodney Sanders. Arizona driver Jake O'Neil and Claremont's Kyle Kath rounded out the top five. Davis now leads by 147 points in the track's Modifieds standings with just two events left.

As has been a theme, there was two B-Mod features with Owatonna's Gage Motl and Winona's Harley Dais each picking up their first feature victories of the summer.

Derek Green (Granada, Minn.) continued his dominance with his USRA Stock Car, picking up his 20th feature win and second of the summer at Deer Creek.

Luke Schluetter won his fourth USRA Hobby Stock feature, while Ellsworth, Wis. driver Brandon Jensen won his fourth WISSOTA Midwest Mods feature.

Racing action returns to Deer Creek on Aug. 19 with the running of the Dirt Kings Late Model Tour. USRA Stock Cars and B-Mods will also be racing that night as well.

Link to full results