Hayfield's Nolan Klocke earns All-Conference honors as a freshman at Luther College

ROCHESTER — Hayfield's Nolan Klocke wrapped up his freshman baseball season at Luther College by earning All-Conference honors in the American Rivers Conference.

Klocke excelled as a pitcher for Luther as a true freshman. He was named All-American Rivers Conference First Team. The right-hander pitched in 13 games and made five starts. He posted a 4-2 record with one shutout and also collected three saves in relief.

Klocke led Luther and all pitchers in the American Rivers Conference with a 1.83 ERA. He finished with 55 strikeouts, which was second on the team, and limited opposing hitters to a .185 batting average.

His shutout came on Luther’s spring trip to Arizona at the start of the season.

Klocke was part of a Class A state championship team at Hayfield as a junior and a state runner-up team as a senior.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Lake City’s Joshua Matanich was also honored by the American Rivers Conference as he was named to the honorable mention team.

Matanich, a senior first baseman, started in 42 games for the Norse and was third on the team in batting average at .321 (51-for-159). He hit 11 doubles, six home runs and had 34 RBIs. On the defensive side, Matanich was seventh in the conference with 234 putouts and had a fielding percentage of .988.

He was eighth in the conference in home runs, including two in the final game of the regular season against Central.

Matanich finished his career at Luther with a .327 batting average in 107 games. He hit 21 doubles with 11 home runs and 79 RBIs.

Klocke and Matanich helped Luther finish the season 25-18 and 17-7 in league play. Luther was also the first collegiate team to play at the Field of Dreams movie site in September of 2022.

— — —

Three John Marshall seniors have signed letters of intent to play men’s college basketball starting with the 2023-24 school year.

The trio are Logan Tuckner, Cham Obang and Johnny Tong.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuckner is a 6-foot-4 guard/forward who will play at Division III Gustavus Adolphus College.

Obang and Tong will both start their college careers at the Division III junior college level and they will be rivals.

Obang, is a 6-5 guard/forward and he won’t have to travel far. He will play for Brian LaPlante at Rochester Community and Technical College. RCTC placed third in the nation at D-III NJCAA National Championships in March.

Tong, a 6-2 guard, will also be playing in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference as he will play at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.

— — —

Luke Dudycha

Hayfield's Luke Dudycha has committed to continue his college baseball career at Division II Upper Iowa University. Dudycha is a left-handed pitcher who just finished his sophomore season at Rochester Community and Technical College.

Dudycha is one of a handful of RCTC players who earned All-South Division honors for their play in the MCAC this season. He was a third-team selection.

RCTC freshman Rees Campanale earned first-team honors as both an outfielder and a pitcher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other Yellowjackets who earned All-South Division honors were freshman infielders Griffin Olson (first team) and Luis Rodriguez (second team) and sophomore infielder Yanseph Llanos (second team).

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .