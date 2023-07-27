Hayford, Pearson spark Royals to road win over Miesville

MIESVILLE — The Rochester Royals collected a nice regular-season Section 1B victory on Wednesday with an 8-1 victory over the Miesville Mudhens in a battle of Class B state powers.

Matthew Hayford had a strong pitching outing for the Royals and Nick Pearson drove in four runs.

Hayford (3-0) pitched the first seven innings and he allowed one earned run on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

Pearson had an RBI single in a three-run third inning as the Royals snapped a 1-1 tie to take the lead for good. He hit a two-run single in the fifth inning and added a sacrifice fly in a two-run seventh. He finished 2-for-3.

Joe Sperry went 4-for-5 with a double, RBI and three runs scored while Sam Warren was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Drew Block scored three runs while Hayden Brown was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

The Royals, the defending Class B state champions, finished with nine hits.

Drew Lingen closed with two scoreless innings on the mound. He allowed two hits and struck out three.

The Royals are now 20-9 overall and 7-6 in Section 1B play with one regular-season game remaining before the section playoffs begin next week. The Royals, who have won four straight and three in a row in section play, host the New Market Muskies in a section contest at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mayo Field.

Royals/Miesville boxscore