99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Heise, U.S. coming home with gold from Women's World Championships

Lake City's Taylor Heise assisted on the game-winning goal as the U.S. beat Canada on Canada's home ice to win the 2023 Women's World Championships. Heise tied for third in the tournament in scoring.

Hockey: IIHF Women's World Championship Hockey
United States forwards Taylor Heise (27) and Alex Carpenter (25) celebrate Team USA's 6-3 victory against Canada in the gold medal game of the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championships on Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Brampton, Ontario. Heise, a Lake City native, had an assist on the game-winning goal.
Dan Hamilton / USA TODAY Sports
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Today at 9:43 PM

BRAMPTON, Ontario — Taylor Heise and the U.S. Women's National Team have conquered the world.

The Lake City native was outstanding again in her second appearance with the U.S. Senior National Team at the IIHF World Championships.

Sunday night, she and her teammates were at their best. The U.S. rallied from a goal down three times, then pulled away in the third period for a 6-3 victory against rival Canada — on Canada's home ice — to win America's first Women's World Championship since 2019.

Find more news important to you

Heise — in her first appearance with the U.S. Senior National Team — and her teammates came home from Denmark last summer with silver medals after a crushing 2-1 loss to Canada in the gold-medal game.

The U.S. made sure this time would be different.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heise finished tied for third in the tournament in scoring with 12 points (one goal, 11 assists), none bigger than her setup of Hilary Knight's first goal of the game.

TAYLOR.HEISE.USA.MUG.jpg
HERNING, DENMARK - AUGUST 24: USA’s Taylor Heise #27 - 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship at KVIK Hockey Arena on August 24, 2022 in Herning, Denmark. (Photo by Matt Zambonin/HHOF-IIHF Images)
Matt Zambonin/Matt Zambonin/HHOF-IIHF Images

With the U.S. on a 5-on-3 power play, the U.S. tightened its formation in Canada's zone. Heise fed the puck from the left circle to Knight — who notched her 100th point in international play in Sunday's game — at the point.

Knight blasted a shot past Canada's veteran goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens to give the Americans their first lead of the game, 4-3, with just 3:10 remaining in the third period.

Knight added her second of the game just 27 seconds later to make it 5-3, then Cayla Barnes scored an empty-net goal with 1:58 to play to cap the Americans' 6-3 victory.

For Heise, it was a sweet end to a great year of hockey, but one that included some tough moments, too. Her outstanding five-year career at the University of Minnesota came to a harsh end last month when the Gophers lost to rival Wisconsin 3-2 in overtime in the NCAA Frozen Four national semifinals in Duluth.

She finished her Gophers career with 97 goals and 130 assists, for 227 points, and she became the program's third-ever winner of the Patty Kazmaier Award, which she won in 2022. That award is presented annually to the top player in women's college hockey.

The U.S. finished with a 6-1 record at the Women's Worlds. Sunday's victory avenged its only loss of this tournament, a 4-3 shootout loss to the Canadians in the final game of pool play last Monday.

The gold medal is the 10th for the U.S. in Women's World Championships history and the first since 2019. The U.S. also won in 2005, '08, '09, '11, '13, '15, '16, '17 and '19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2024 Women's World Championships will be held in the United States, at Utica, N.Y., approximately 240 miles northwest of New York City, from April 4-14.

BOX SCORE: USA 6, Canada 3

Hockey: IIHF Women's World Championship Hockey
The U.S. Senior National Hockey Team celebrates after beating Canada for the gold medal at the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championships in Brampton, Ontario on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Lake City native Taylor Heise (second row, center, behind No. 21 Hilary Knight) had an assist on the game-winning goal.
Dan Hamilton / USA TODAY Sports

Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Jason Feldman is the sports editor of the Post Bulletin. In addition to managing the four-person sports staff at the PB, Jason covers high school football, golf and high school and junior hockey. Readers can reach Jason at 507-281-7430 or jfeldman@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Austin Bruins logo
Sports
Bruins head into playoff on high note as goalie wins his first NAHL start
April 15, 2023 10:16 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Ruth Brennan Morrey 2023.jpg
Sports
Ruth Brennan Morrey had to learn to swim before she became a triathlete
April 14, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Rochester Quarterbacks Club Hall of Fame 2023.jpg
Sports
Rochester Quarterbacks Club adds four members to its Hall of Fame
April 11, 2023 01:52 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


A green painted home with two garages.
Lifestyle
These $400,000 Rochester homes share 'extra character around each corner'
April 16, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Olmsted County logo
Local
Olmsted County looks at new approach for addressing environmental topics
April 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Thomas McElroy
Local
Body of missing Rochester man found near park
April 15, 2023 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
IMG_0053.JPG
Local
Bike safety class kicks off Rochester's Spring Fit City Challenge
April 15, 2023 02:52 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden