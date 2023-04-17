Heise, U.S. coming home with gold from Women's World Championships

BRAMPTON, Ontario — Taylor Heise and the U.S. Women's National Team have conquered the world.

The Lake City native was outstanding again in her second appearance with the U.S. Senior National Team at the IIHF World Championships.

Sunday night, she and her teammates were at their best. The U.S. rallied from a goal down three times, then pulled away in the third period for a 6-3 victory against rival Canada — on Canada's home ice — to win America's first Women's World Championship since 2019.

Heise — in her first appearance with the U.S. Senior National Team — and her teammates came home from Denmark last summer with silver medals after a crushing 2-1 loss to Canada in the gold-medal game.

The U.S. made sure this time would be different.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heise finished tied for third in the tournament in scoring with 12 points (one goal, 11 assists), none bigger than her setup of Hilary Knight's first goal of the game.

HERNING, DENMARK - AUGUST 24: USA’s Taylor Heise #27 - 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship at KVIK Hockey Arena on August 24, 2022 in Herning, Denmark. (Photo by Matt Zambonin/HHOF-IIHF Images) Matt Zambonin/Matt Zambonin/HHOF-IIHF Images

With the U.S. on a 5-on-3 power play, the U.S. tightened its formation in Canada's zone. Heise fed the puck from the left circle to Knight — who notched her 100th point in international play in Sunday's game — at the point.

Knight blasted a shot past Canada's veteran goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens to give the Americans their first lead of the game, 4-3, with just 3:10 remaining in the third period.

Knight added her second of the game just 27 seconds later to make it 5-3, then Cayla Barnes scored an empty-net goal with 1:58 to play to cap the Americans' 6-3 victory.

For Heise, it was a sweet end to a great year of hockey, but one that included some tough moments, too. Her outstanding five-year career at the University of Minnesota came to a harsh end last month when the Gophers lost to rival Wisconsin 3-2 in overtime in the NCAA Frozen Four national semifinals in Duluth.

She finished her Gophers career with 97 goals and 130 assists, for 227 points, and she became the program's third-ever winner of the Patty Kazmaier Award, which she won in 2022. That award is presented annually to the top player in women's college hockey.

The U.S. finished with a 6-1 record at the Women's Worlds. Sunday's victory avenged its only loss of this tournament, a 4-3 shootout loss to the Canadians in the final game of pool play last Monday.

The gold medal is the 10th for the U.S. in Women's World Championships history and the first since 2019. The U.S. also won in 2005, '08, '09, '11, '13, '15, '16, '17 and '19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2024 Women's World Championships will be held in the United States, at Utica, N.Y., approximately 240 miles northwest of New York City, from April 4-14.

BOX SCORE: USA 6, Canada 3