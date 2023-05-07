High school standouts Fishbaugher, Ahn among 80 golfers to play in U.S. Open qualifier at Somerby

BYRON — The wait is over for 80 golfers — including a baker’s dozen local players — who have dreams of becoming one of the long-shots to qualify for this summer’s U.S. Open.

For the first time ever, a U.S. Open local qualifier will be held at Somerby Golf Club, with 80 golfers battling for four spots in one of 11 Final Qualifiers, to take place between May 16 and June 5.

The 18-hole event is set for Monday, May 8; in addition to the top four finishers earning the opportunity to advance in qualifying, the fifth- and sixth-place finishers will be alternates to a Final Qualifier. If any of the four qualifiers from Somerby are unable to play in a Final Qualifier, one of the two alternates will take their spot.

Somerby, the club that was founded in 2004 and sits on the north edge of Byron, is one of just two courses in Minnesota that will host a qualifier in 2023. The United States Golf Association, which runs the U.S. Open, announced qualifying sites on Feb. 14.

Players who advance out of local qualifying will join a group of locally exempt players in final qualifying, which will be conducted over 36 holes. The final qualifying stage will be held at three international courses and 10 courses in the U.S., none in Minnesota.

U.S. Open local qualifiers began on April 17 and run through May 22, at 109 sits. TPC-Twin Cities, in Blaine, hosted a qualifier on Monday, May 1.

According to the USGA, for a player to be eligible to compete in a qualifier, he or she must have a Handicap Index not exceeding 1.4, or be a professional.

The entry list for the Somerby local qualifier includes 13 area players, two of whom are still playing high school golf — Fillmore Central senior Jake Fishbaugher and Rochester Mayo sophomore Isaac Ahn.

The other local entrants include: Adam Ewald (Byron), Andy Roberts (Rochester), Ben Snyder (Byron), Brian Moehnke (Rochester), Bryce Galewski (Winona), Dan Trainor (Byron), Eric Deutsch (Rochester), Matthew Loga (St. Charles), Matt Norgaard (Rochester), Steven Eng (Byron) and Will Wente (Rochester).

Isaac Ahn

Mayo’s Ahn was sensational a year ago as just a freshman. He placed third in the Big Nine Conference meet, then finished fifth in the Section 1AAA meet to qualify for the Class AAA state meet. He opened the state meet with a 71, one of only seven golfers to break par in the first round. He ended up placing 10th with a two-round total of 147.

Fishbaugher was equally strong at the Class A level. He was the medalist at the Three Rivers Conference championships last spring (70) and at the Section 1A meet (77-79—156). He placed eighth at the Class A state meet (81-74—155) and was the top finisher from Section 1A at state.

The 2023 U.S. Open is scheduled for June 15-18 at the Los Angeles Country Club. It's the first time the championship will be held in L.A. since 1948, when Ben Hogan won the first of his four U.S. Opens with a 72-hole score of 276 (8 under par), two strokes better than Jimmy Demaret, at The Riviera Country Club.

Last year, the USGA accepted 9,265 entries for the U.S. Open, which was held at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. The record for entries came in 2014, when 10,127 entries were accepted and the championship was held on Pinehurst Resort & Country Club's Course No. 2, in the Village of Pinehurst, N.C.

Ken Venturi (1964) and Orville Moody (1969) are the only players to win the U.S. Open after qualifying through both local and final stages. Gene Littler (1961), Julius Boros (1963), Jerry Pate (1976), Steve Jones (1996), Michael Campbell (2005) and Lucas Glover (2009) won after advancing through final qualifying.

Several U.S. Open champions have advanced to the championship through both local and final qualifying at some point in their careers, including Glover, David Graham, Lou Graham, Hale Irwin, Tony Jacklin, Lee Janzen, Tom Kite, Johnny Miller, Corey Pavin, Curtis Strange, Lee Trevino, Gary Woodland and Fuzzy Zoeller.

“The U.S. Open provides thousands of professional and amateur golfers with diverse backgrounds from around the world the opportunity to earn a place in the championship through local and final qualifying,” said USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer. “Allied Golf Associations in the United States, as well as groups in Europe, Canada and Japan, work together to provide an avenue to The Los Angeles Country Club, where the world’s greatest players will compete for our national championship.”