High-scoring Grizzlies continue winning ways against Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa — Prior to the start of this season, Rochester Grizzlies coach Chris Ratzloff was assessing his team and what he thought its strengths would be.

Goal-scoring was right at the top of that list.

And is it turns out, one-fifth of the way into the North American 3 Hockey League season, the Grizzlies most definitely have the ability to score.

Their leading scorer was at his best on Friday.

Northfield native Spencer Klotz matched the Grizzlies’ opponent’s output, scoring four times to lead Rochester to an 8-4 win against the Mason City Toros in a non-division game at Mason City Arena.

Six of Rochester’s goals came from former Big Nine Conference standouts, as former Century star Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth scored twice.

Owen Van Tassel and Zach Laurila added a goal apiece to help the Grizzlies improve to 7-2-0 overall. They remain four points up on Peoria in the Central Division standings. Mason City is 3-2-0 and in second place in the West Division.

The Grizzlies have scored 44 total goals through nine games (a 4.88 goals per game average). They’ve also produced four or more goals in six of their games. Rochester is 6-0-0 when scoring four or more goals, 1-2-0 when scoring three or fewer.

Like Klotz, Van Tassel had a four-point game Friday night, adding three assists to his one goal. Bielenberg-Howarth (two goals, one assist) and defenseman Ty Petzke (three assists) had three-point nights, while Leo Milan and Max Clark had two assists apiece.

While Klotz has been a steady offensive contributor this season (8 goals, 15 points), Friday was a breakout game for Van Tassel. The Lino Lakes native joined the Grizzlies in late September after starting the season with the Lone Star Brahmas (North Richland Hills, Texas) of the North American Hockey League.

He has settled in quickly in Rochester, with five points through his first three games. The 5-feet-10, 175-pound left-shot forward had an outstanding high school career at Centennial. He had 25 goals and 51 points in 27 games last season.

In his three-year high school career, Van Tassel had 51 goals and 84 total points. His first goal as a Grizzly started the scoring on Friday, then Klotz’s first of the game — with just 13 seconds to go in the first period — put Rochester ahead for good.

Kaleb Bents earned the win in goal for the Grizzlies, making 20 saves. Rochester outshot Mason City 27-24.

The teams are set to meet again at 7:05 p.m. tonight at the Rochester Recreation Center.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Grizzlies 8, Mason City Toros 4