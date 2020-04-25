The Hayfield High School baseball program made history in 2019 when it advanced all the way to the Class A state tournament.
No other Hayfield team had accomplished that remarkable feat.
It finished as the Class A consolation champions.
The Vikings were poised for bigger and better things in 2020. They only had to replace one senior. Easton Fritcher was named the Gopher Conference Player of the Year as a freshman and was prepared to show the rest of the state how good he could be as a sophomore. Six great seniors surrounded Fritcher to form what could have been Hayfield’s best team of all time.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic ripped that opportunity away. There will be no regular season, no section playoffs, no state tournament, no chance at a state championship.
“We had high expectations for this team,” coach Kasey Krekling said. “They’re a special group of kids. They put in a ton of time. It’s hard as a coach when you preach, ‘Put in the hard work, it will pay off.’ Well, it’s not really paying off.”
Hayfield was good enough to win a state championship in 2020. It’s not by luck. It’s taken time. It’s not been easy.
At one point, Hayfield baseball wasn’t even a blip on the radar. Varsity baseball at Hayfield didn’t even exist in the 1980s.
BUILDING A PROGRAM
It was 2011 and Krekling was just finishing up his senior year at Waldorf University. He had been a star pitcher for Hayfield from 2003-2007, and he earned the opportunity to pitch at Waldorf.
His younger brother, Tyler, helped Hayfield make it all the way to the section championship game. Krekling watched as the Vikings fell to Wabasha-Kellogg to finish their season 17-9. His heart ached for his brother's team, which had come just one win away from advancing to the state tournament.
After the 2011 season, the entire Hayfield coaching staff took a look at their roster. It was loaded with graduating seniors. There were no sophomores. There were no juniors. Only some freshmen. The cupboard was close to bare.
So, they resigned.
But Krekling saw an opportunity. The young college graduate decided to apply for the Hayfield baseball job. He was the only applicant.
He teamed up with assistant coach Tom Dublin and began to make aggressive changes. Krekling and Dublin wanted to make playing baseball in Hayfield attractive to athletes, so they scheduled a trip to Florida before the season, a recurring event that happens every-other year.
Krekling saw it as a way to increase team morale and more importantly, play some much-needed games.
Slowly, but surely, the program started to rise. The Vikings only won five games in 2012 – Krekling’s first year on the job – but they upset Lyle/Pacelli in the playoffs. They doubled their win total from Year 1 to Year 2.
While he was managing the varsity team, Krekling was also working simultaneously to establish a youth program in Hayfield.
He saw Easton Fritcher for the first time in 2015. Fritcher was just in fifth grade, but he was already showing signs of dominance.
“He made plays that normal fifth-graders don’t make,” Krekling said. “I mean, there was this one play where there was a foul ball down the first base line, and he scales the six-foot wall and makes a phenomenal catch and then acts like its nothing and throws it around the diamond. I was like, ‘Ooooh. This kid is phenomenal.’ We knew that we had a player coming up that was going to be really good.”
In 2016, Hayfield finally got over the hump and finished above .500 (13-11).
But in 2018, Krekling really noticed that something special was brewing. Fritcher was in eighth grade and started to play with the varsity squad. But he wasn’t alone. A batch of sophomores were also playing a lot. Brady Nelson was a smooth-fielding second baseman who had it all on the mound. Plus, he was one of the best hitters on the team. Luke Dudycha was a 6-foot-7 lefty pitcher who was improving by leaps and bounds. Jake Risius was a stud catcher behind the dish. Outfielder Kolby Tapp was showcasing why he needed more playing time.
But the Vikings were young and they started the season 1-4. It was sort of a defining moment for the program's rebuild. At 1-4, they could’ve slipped back down to mediocrity. But they didn’t. They came together.
“We threw all these sophomores into the fire,” Krekling said. “They found out what it took to play at the varsity level. We went 13-2 down the stretch. That’s when I knew it was special, when a bunch of sophomores figured out how to be successful at the varsity level. We kind of knew that these next two years would be really fun.”
The Vikings won seven games in a row to finish the regular season 14-6. A quick postseason exit was disappointing but it set the stage for the best season in Hayfield history in 2019.
THE RUN
Nelson honestly can’t believe that he’s not playing baseball right now. He hasn’t had a summer without baseball in ages. The senior just signed with Rochester Community & Technical College to further his baseball career. His teammate, Risius, will join him at RCTC too.
“It feels like something is missing,” Nelson said. “Every day, I play catch or hit in the shed to stay ready. Just hoping that we play sometime this summer.”
Nelson, Dudycha and the rest of the Hayfield seniors feel a little robbed. But they know that they accomplished something big in their high school careers. That magical 2019 season will never go away.
It was a season that didn’t start like they'd hoped. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown blew out the Vikings 13-1 in the season opener. But then, things started to get fun. The Vikings won 22 of the next 23 games and became the best team in the Gopher Conference.
Fritcher had hit better than .400 as an eighth-grader, but he really started to dominate both on the mound and the plate. He became the Vikings’ ace and finished with a 9-1 record and a minuscule 1.50 earned run average. Fritcher also belted 13 extra-base hits and drove in 29 runs.
“It was definitely a fun year,” Fritcher said. “Having a fun team like that with that chemistry. We’d been playing with each other and against each other. We executed. We did what we had to do.”
Nelson had a sparkling .396 batting average, but he also was tremendous on the mound. He finished 8-0 with a 2.82 ERA.
“I don’t think enough people give enough credit to Brady Nelson,” Krekling said. “Quiet leader but super competitive. He does not like to lose. He doesn’t have the best stuff in high school baseball by any means, but he’s competitive and he’s fiery. And he knows how to pitch. He finds weaknesses in other players, and he’s a student of the game. He’s going to be a lot harder to replace than most people realize.”
Dudycha had the best pitching year of his career. He struck out 48 hitters in 47 1/3 innings and finished 5-2 with a 2.51 ERA.
“We thought we had the deepest Class A staff in the state,” Krekling said. “We’ve been lucky with the pitchers. We could’ve trotted out seven guys that I thought could win a game as a starter.”
Risius was outstanding, hitting .349 with two homers and 20 runs batted in. Karver Heydt had a breakout freshman year. Joseph Tempel and Tapp lengthened the Vikings lineup.
“It’s a competition,” Nelson said. “You see others are doing well on the mound and you want to do even better. You always want to be the best in every aspect of the game, so the competition brought out the best in us.”
The Vikings’ pitching staff was excellent, but the lineup would always bail out the hurlers if needed. And they had no issues playing from behind. In three of the four Section 1A playoff games last year, the Vikings were trailing before coming back to win. In the Section 1A championship game against Spring Grove, Hayfield trailed 4-0 before rallying for an 8-7 win.
“That was awesome,” Fritcher said. “I’ve been a Hayfield guy my whole life. Baseball started off as just a thing to do. But then I fell in love with the sport. To see my hometown build such a great program with all the hard work is just amazing.”
WE NEVER GAVE UP
Krekling and Dublin have been leading the Vikings for the past eight years, but the contributions from the parents and players have been a big reason for Hayfield’s resurgence.
They bought into the program’s vision.
The vision became a reality with a trip to state in 2019.
But that wasn’t supposed to be the peak. This season was supposed to be the season that Hayfield not only made the state tournament but won it.
“It’s honestly probably the worst feeling in the world,” Nelson said. “Coming off such a high as last year. Making it to state. I thought we were going to go back and win that whole thing.”
Nelson, Dudycha, Risius, Tapp, Patrick Towey and Carter Kyllo are devastated that they didn’t get their senior season. Something special would have happened. But they won’t be forgotten. They’ll always be remembered as the seniors that brought Hayfield baseball back.
“We gave it our all,” Dudycha said. “We stepped up and showed everyone what we could do to bring a state qualifier to Hayfield for the first time ever. Even in basketball, getting to within one win of the state tournament too. We never gave up. I hope they remember that we gave it our all."