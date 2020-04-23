Mac Horvath didn't get the full experience, but he has no regrets about spending most of his senior year at IMG Academy in Florida.
The elite baseball player from Rochester played three years of varsity ball at Century High School and has committed to play in college at the University of North Carolina.
But Horvath also has hopes of being a high selection in this June's amateur baseball draft. In an effort to improve his baseball and overall skill set, Horvath ventured to Bradenton, Fla., to attend school and receive top-notch coaching at the prestigious academy, which houses athletes of various sports.
Horvath went to IMG Academy last August, but due to COVID-19, in-house schooling and all sports have been shut down at the facility and he returned to Minnesota in mid March.
"It's pretty disappointing," Horvath said. "Obviously no one was expecting it to end this way. But it's not for sure over, that's what I've been told right now. If we can somehow get back to campus in early May, then we can play how many ever games we can fit in between that and June 30. But I don't know if that's going to happen."
Horvath got a chance to play games in the fall at IMG and the spring season was already underway. IMG has 10 different baseball teams and Horvath played for the top team, which featured about 16 players, all of whom had committed to Division I colleges. His team had already played eight preseason games and about eight regular-season games before the season was halted.
"I think I got better in pretty much every aspect of the game," Horvath said. "The coaching down there, pretty much everyone has college if not pro ball experience, so there's a lot of knowledge in the academy and program. So it was good being able to learn from some of these guys. I think probably the biggest area I got better at was defensively and getting stronger and gaining weight in the weight room."
His IMG team had two coaches and a roving hitting instructor. Head coach Kason Gabbard is a former Major League pitcher.
"We had (Horvath) all fall last year," Gabbard said. "He put on a lot of good weight and got a lot bigger and stronger. And he's just a great kid; he works really hard."
The 6-foot-2 Horvath gained about 15 pounds of muscle and is now up to 200 pounds. He was playing primarily shortstop.
"He's a very versatile player," Gabbard said. "He can play middle infield, he can play third. He could probably play outfield, too, but he's more of a middle infielder guy. Really consistent fielding and throwing and very athletic."
Although he didn't get to play the full season, Horvath said he improved his game.
"It was definitely a good experience," he said. "I would definitely do it again."
His stay at IMG included living and attending school at the facility. He lived in a dorm and his roommate was Drake Varnado of Texas. They got to know each other when they were teammates two summers ago with a Texas elite team.
The school day at IMG features three classes -- about 90 minutes each -- a day that began at 7:40 a.m. and ended at noon. Then the athletes would get an hour and a half off before heading to practice and lifting weights for about three hours a day.
"Baseball is just a part of it," Gabbard said. "I think a lot of kids come down for the sports, but we have a really good strength and conditioning program, nutrition program. We've got 20-plus on staff trainers to get all the medical attention they need. And school is there."
With no games or practices to attend right now, Horvath is doing his best to stay in shape in Rochester. He is trying to get in some outdoor workouts with Century senior Logan Milene, a former teammate with the Panthers.
"Me and Logan, we just try and find a field we can work on outside because everything's pretty much closed at this point." Horvath said. "We just try and get in as much work as we can and do what we can with the circumstances."
A downside for Horvath playing in limited games this spring is he didn't have more opportunities to show off his skills to pro scouts. And due to the coronavirus and the lack of revenue coming into baseball this spring, the draft may be cut down to as few as five rounds.
"With that, it's pretty complicated," Horvath said. "There's not as much money to spread around. It doesn't help that there's only five (rounds), but we'll see. I guess everyone's kind of in the same boat right now. And scouts aren't allowed to go see people."
The 18-year-old Horvath is considered a top 100 prospect among high school players. But he also has to contend with college players in the draft and might have to make a tough decision on whether to turn pro or to play college ball at North Carolina.
"It will be kind of interesting," he said. "Obviously it would be good to get picked and all, but money-wise it has to be the right situation."
"It's not always a bad thing to go to a Division I school and play," Gabbard said. "But he'll be fine, he'll play pro ball one day and hopefully we'll get to watch him on TV."