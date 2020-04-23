It is now official.
High school spring sports will not be happening in Minnesota this year.
The Minnesota State High School League made that announcement Thursday, doing it on the heels of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's declaration that schools would continue distance learning for the remainder of this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
In a press release, the MSHSL stated: "The Minnesota State High School League, under direction of the League’s Board of Directors, has declared, effective immediately, all activities and athletics that occur during the spring season have been cancelled for the 2019-2020 school year."
Distance learning has been in place since March 18. High school spring sports have also been on hiatus since then as the state tries to curb the spread of the sometimes lethal COVID-19, a disease blanketing the world.
Spring sports athletes and coaches had been holding out a sliver of hope that things would resume for them in May. But Thursday, any thought of that was put to rest.