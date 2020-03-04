Mark Leonard has always been a really solid basketball player for Century. But lately he's brought a bit more of a football mindset to the sport with a great deal of success.
The muscular 6-foot-4 forward is in his third season on the Century varsity basketball team. He also excelled in football for the Panthers, the sport he will take his skills to college next year when he plays tight end at Division II University of Sioux Falls.
But before stepping off the basketball court for the final time with Century, Leonard was determined to put all his energy into the game.
"I just kind of realized that if we want to go to state, and go as far as we can go, that I have to step it up," he said. "I just changed my mentality and I've just been super-aggressive and been going as hard as I can every play."
Leonard's play the second half of this season has reflected that attitude. He is averaging 12.4 points for this season, but over the past six games he is scoring at an 18.3 per game clip.
"He's just a competitor," Century coach Jacob Vetter said. "He's a senior, he doesn't want to lose. He gives everything he has to the game."
With senior Jack Fisher out with an illness in the Section 1AAAA opener against John Marshall on Tuesday, Leonard stepped up with 19 points and nine rebounds in a 59-41 win.
"I think it's my aggressiveness," Leonard said, "knowing that I can find mismatches with smaller guys in the post and the bigger guys, I can take them off the dribble and take them to the basket."
"He's a horse," John Marshall coach Jim Daly said. "He's really improved from last year."
The burly Leonard looks as though he would be an inside force, but he has a strong overall offensive game. In fact his recent surge has been in large part because he has now become more of a dominate inside player.
"I've always been more of an outside kind of guy coming up through the years," Leonard said. "And I got bigger through football and I realized that to fill my role on the team, I've got to be scoring on the inside and putting my moves on inside."
"Being down low is probably a little out of his position," Vetter said. "And he's embraced that, finding mismatches with his back to the basket and finding good post moves."
Leonard also averages 6.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest.
"He's just playing within himself," Vetter said. "He's not forcing things, he's just letting the game come to him. He's playing great right now."
Century doesn't have a starter taller than 6-4, so Leonard's presence on the boards and his inside defense are also a huge factor.
"On the defensive end, we all grab rebounds," Leonard said. "I'm on the inside more so I can probably grab more. But on the offensive end, Canon Tweed does a great job grabbing offensive rebounds and putting them back in."
Another thing Leonard has done lately is cut back on some of his football training. That was also designed with basketball in mind.
"During the beginning(of the season) I was going in the mornings and working out for football, lifting (weights) a lot more," he said. "But now I've kind of cut in back to keep my body intact for the playoffs and for basketball."
He will also run track as a sprinter again this spring for Century. But as of now, he's focusing on playing at rival Mayo in the section semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday. Third-seeded Century takes a 19-8 record into the game and No. 2 Mayo is 21-6 and has won 11 of its past 12 games.
"We split with them this season," Leonard said. "We just have to take away the (Madsen) twins. They're the main threats there, and play our offensive game and see what happens. It's also a fun, fast-paced game."