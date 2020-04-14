ALL-DECADE BOYS BASKETBALL

Editor's note: The All-Decade teams were selected by the Post Bulletin sports staff. Athletes who played between the 2010-11 and 2019-20 seasons were eligible. Statistics from just those 10 seasons were considered when choosing the teams.

ROCHESTER CENTURY PANTHERS

The Panthers’ decade at a glance

Century started and ended the decade well, but struggled the rest of the time. It went 18-9 in 2010-11, then 15-11 the next year. It finished the decade by going 14-13 in 2018-19, then 19-9 this past season. Century reached the section title game in 2011 where it lost to Owatonna. There were some excellent individuals mixed in led by forward and 2012 graduate Ater Manyang, who has since passed away. Jack Fisher was equally special, the guard an all-around athletic star who will graduate this spring.

STARTING LINEUP

Century’s Jack Fisher (32) goes up for a shot during a game at John Marshall on March 6, 2019. (PB file photo by Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)

POINT GUARD

Jack Fisher (2015-2020): Fisher got an early jump on varsity action, getting vast playing time as an eighth grader. He averaged 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.5 steals as a senior; 22.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1.7 steals as a junior; 14.3 points as a sophomore; 13.8 points as a freshman; 3.7 points as an eighth-grader.

Noteworthy: Fisher is the school’s all-time scoring leader with 1,722 points. He’s also Century’s leader in points in a season with 598 and in career assists, with 257.

Century's Stephen Olander attempts to drive past a Mayo defender during a game on Jan. 8, 2019, at Mayo. (PB file photo by Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

SHOOTING GUARD

Stephen Olander (2016-20): Averaged 13.3 points as a senior; 10.5 points as a junior; 7.5 points as a sophomore.

Noteworthy: All-time 3-pointer leader at Century with 124 makes. Olander plans to continue his basketball career next season at Rochester Community and Technical College.

Ater Manyang averaged a double-double for three seasons as a standout basketball player at Rochester Century. (PB file photo by Ken Klotzbach)

SMALL FORWARD

Ater Manyang (2010-2012): Averaged 20.2 points as a senior; 16 points, 12 rebounds as a junior; 13 points, 12 rebounds as a sophomore.

Noteworthy: The wiry-strong and high-leaping 6-5 Manyang was Century’s career leader in a bunch of categories until Fisher broke some of them. That included scoring 1,244 career points. He also just missed on finishing with 1,000 rebounds.

Century's Mark Leonard (11) goes up for a shot during a game against Mayo in January 2019. (PB file photo by Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

POWER FORWARD

Mark Leonard (2016-20): Averaged 12.3 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.8 steals as a senior; 8 points, 5 rebounds as a junior; 8 points as a sophomore.

Noteworthy: Leonard got his first varsity experience as a freshman. But he certainly saved his best for last, turning in an all-conference season as a senior. The 6-4, 220-pounder will play football at the University of Sioux Falls in the fall.

Century's Carter Evans goes up for a dunk during a game against John Marshall in February 2013. (Post Bulletin file photo)

CENTER

Carter Evans (2010-13): Averaged 17.2 points, 9 rebounds as a senior; 16 points, 9 rebounds as a junior; 5 points, 4 rebounds as a sophomore.

Noteworthy: The 6-10, strong and athletic Evans showed plenty of promise as a sophomore, then lived up to it particularly to close out his senior season. He once blocked seven shots in a game. Evans went on to be a standout at Northern State.

• • • • •

HONORABLE MENTION

PLAYER (GRAD. YEAR)

Jared Bakken, forward (2016)

Canon Tweed, forward (2020)

Gabe Hanson, guard (2020)

C.J. Fritcher, forward (2014)

Sam Schwanberg, guard (2015)

Matt Buettner, guard (2013)

Nate Kruisselbrink, guard (2011)

Bryce Duncan, forward (2011)

Brandon Bocanegra (2014)

— Compiled by Pat Ruffpruff@postbulletin.com

