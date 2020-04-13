ALL-DECADE BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS
ROCHESTER JOHN MARSHALL ROCKETS
The Rockets’ decade at a glance
JM had the strongest program in Rochester this decade. A huge amount of that can be attributed to a pair of brothers, Michael and Matthew Hurt. Michael, a 2016 JM graduate and Matthew, a 2019 JM grad, helped the Rockets to seven straight Section 1AAAA championship games. That run started in 2013. Each of those times, the Rockets faced Lakeville North in that state-qualifying title game and lost. The closest they came was in 2016, Michael’s senior season, when North beat it 60-58. Matthew Hurt, JM’s 6-feet-9 superstar, finished his career as arguably the best high school player ever in Minnesota, then signed with Duke. JM’s stars this decade went beyond the Hurts, though, including two players who signed to play at Division I schools, 6-10 Ngor Barnaba and 6-7 forward Dedoch Chan, who signed with Nebraska but didn’t stay there.
STARING LINEUP
POINT GUARD
Isaiah Walden (2014-17): Averaged 11.2 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1.6 steals as a senior; 11 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals as a junior; 7.1 points as a sophomore.
Noteworthy: Walden was recognized early as having special talents and was JM's starting point guard as a sophomore. His 3-point attempt from the corner in the waning seconds of the 2016 Section 1AAAA championship game would likely have sent JM to state had it gone it. It looked great out of hand, but bounced off the rim.
SHOOTING GUARD
John Mattison (2010-13): Averaged 20 points, 2.2 assists, 2 steals and 3 rebounds as a senior (shot 51 percent on FG, 34 percent on 3-pointers); 16.6 points as a junior; 10.4 points as a sophomore; 10 points as a freshman.
Noteworthy: Mattison started as a freshman, then got better every year. He was JM’s all-time leading scorer (1,414 points) until Michael Hurt surpassed him in 2016.
SMALL FORWARD
Michael Hurt (2012-16): Averaged 19.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 2.4 blocks, 1.8 steals as a senior; 21 points, 8 rebounds as a junior; 17 points, 9 rebounds as a sophomore.
Noteworthy: Hurt goes down as one of the most fundamentally outstanding players ever in the state. He was an unstoppable force from his sophomore season on. Hurt was good enough to finish as runner-up for Mr. Basketball as a senior, then went on to play for Minnesota.
POWER FORWARD
Matthew Hurt (2014-19): Averaged 37 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.9 steals, 1.8 blocks as a senior; 33.9 points, 15 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.9 blocks 2 steals as a junior; 29 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.6 blocks as a sophomore; 18.7 points, 8.4 rebounds as a freshman; 15 points (63 percent FG), 6 rebounds as an eighth-grader.
Noteworthy: Big brother Michael set the JM scoring record, then little brother Mathew (not so little at 6-9) broke it. The best high school player ever from Rochester and arguably Minnesota’s best all-time prep player, Matthew finished with 3,819 career points, a Minnesota record among big-school players. Matthew just completed his freshman season at Duke.
CENTER
Ngor Barnaba (2010-14): Averaged 11 points, 8 rebounds as a senior; 10 points, 5 rebounds as a junior; 8 points as a sophomore.
Noteworthy: Barnaba was a skilled 6-9 player who went on to play at Division I Utah State. He turned into an excellent 3-point shooter.
• • • • •
HONORABLE MENTION
PLAYER (GRAD. YEAR)
Dedoch Chan, forward (2017)
D’Angelo Tines, guard (2016)
Lincoln Meister, center (2020)
Deonte Moore, guard (2014)
Jacob Daing, guard (2020)
Simon Werven, forward (2019)
Brandon Kriegel, guard (2016)
Ray Adams, forward (2017)
Eric Stai, forward (2018)
Ross Faber, forward (2015)