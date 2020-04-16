ALL-DECADE BOYS BASKETBALL
Editor's note: The All-Decade teams were selected by the Post Bulletin sports staff. Athletes who played between the 2010-11 and 2019-20 seasons were eligible. Statistics from just those 10 seasons were considered when choosing the teams.
ROCHESTER LOURDES EAGLES
The Eagles’ decade at a glance
Lourdes’ decade of boys basketball was defined by winning. The Eagles didn’t have a single losing season in that span, their lowest win total 13 games. The high point came in 2011 when Lourdes made it all the way to the state title game before losing in a low-scoring game to Perham. It was also a decade where Lourdes had its best player ever, 6-8 center Jacob Schaefer, a 2014 graduate. He holds the Eagles’ career scoring mark, at 1,815 points.
• • • • •
STARTING LINEUP
POINT GUARD
Matthew Hayford (2017-19): Averaged 15.3 points as a senior; 15.7 points as a junior.
Noteworthy: Hayford, one of the area’s top all-around athletes as a junior and senior, had some huge scoring games for the Eagles. Hayford signed to play baseball at St. John’s University in Collegeville.
SHOOTING GUARD
Nick Hanson (2013-15): Averaged 17 points as a senior; 10.8 points as a junior.
Noteworthy: Hanson was an excellent long-distance shooter for the Eagles who later played baseball at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D.
SMALL FORWARD
Alex Kapraun (2010-11): Averaged 13 points as a senior.
Noteworthy: Kapraun was as valuable a piece as any on a Lourdes team that finished second at state in 2011 after stunning Plainview-Elgin-Millville in the Section 1AA finals. Not only was the 6-2 Kapraun a capable scorer, but he was a lock-down defender and strong rebounder. An all-around athletic star at Lourdes, he excelled in golf at the University of St. Thomas.
POWER FORWARD
Colin Meade (2017-20): Averaged 22.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.8 assists, 1.4 rebounds; 19 points, 8 rebounds as a junior; 14.5 ppg., 7.1 rebounds as a sophomore.
Noteworthy: The 6-5 Meade was a second-team choice this season on a loaded 2019-20 Post Bulletin All-Area team. He is strong and an excellent athlete who can scored inside and out. Meade will play next year at St. John’s.
CENTER
Jacob Schaefer (2011-14): Averaged 22 points, 10 rebounds as a senior; 21 points, 10 rebounds as a junior; 19 points as a sophomore.
Noteworthy: The 6-8 center scored 1,815 points in his three-year varsity career, which stood at the time as a Rochester boys basketball record. That has since been passed. Schaefer, who had some Division I offers out of high school, didn’t play in college and attended the University of Notre Dame.
• • • • •
HONORABLE MENTION
PLAYER (GRAD. YEAR)
Shane McGrath forward (2011)
Nick Jensen, guard (2011)
Chris Eickemeyer, forward (2011)
Mark Pagel, forward (2012)
Nic Jensen, guard (2012)
James Ustby, forward (2015)
Daniel Galkowski, forward (2017)
Dominic Sieve, guard (2017)
Matthew Ustby, forward (2017)
— Compiled by Pat Ruff • pruff@postbulletin.com