ALL-DECADE BOYS BASKETBALL
Editor's note: The All-Decade teams were selected by the Post Bulletin sports staff. Athletes who played between the 2010-11 and 2019-20 seasons were eligible. Statistics from just those 10 seasons were considered when choosing the teams.
ROCHESTER MAYO SPARTANS
The Spartans’ decade at a glance
Mayo’s best teams of the 2010s came in the last two years, behind the scoring powers and overall strengths of twins Mason and Gabe Madsen. The Spartans finished 22-6 this past season and had a good chance of reaching the state tournament. Mayo advanced to the Section 1AAAA final where it was to meet Lakeville South. But the game never happened as the Minnesota State High School League announced that it was ubruptly ending the season due to COVID-19 fears. In 2018-19, Mayo finished 15-12. Its only other winning season this decade was in 2014-15 when it finished 15-12. Mayo produced three Division I talents this decade, starting with 6-feet-9 center Dan Jech (2015 Mayo graduate), who played at South Dakota. The other two are the Madsen twins, who will both play at Cincinnati next season.
STARTING LINEUP
POINT GUARD
Mason Madsen (2017-20): Averaged 19 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5 assists as a senior (41 percent on 3’s); 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists as a junior; 17 points as a sophomore.
Noteworthy: Madsen scored 2,031 points in his high school career, which included a year of varsity basketball in Wisconsin. Madsen hit 80 3-pointers this past season and shot a rare 93.3 percent from the free throw line.
SHOOTING GUARD
Gabe Madsen (2017-20): Averaged 26 points, 8.4 rebounds 5 assists as a senior (42 percent on 3’s, 92 percent on FTs); 24 points, 11 rebounds (54 percent FG) as a junior; 21 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and scored 53 points in a game as a sophomore.
Noteworthy: Madsen was recruited by a host of Division I schools, including Minnesota. He chose Cincinnati, where he'll be joined by twin brother Mason on the roster. Gabe hit 108 3-pointers this past season. He finished with 2,349 career points, which included one varsity season in Wisconsin.
SMALL FORWARD
Ian Reid Hathaway (2010-12): Averaged 17 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists (55 percent FG) as a senior; 12 points, 6 rebounds as a junior; 10.4 points, 5 rebounds as a sophomore.
Noteworthy: The 6-4 Reid Hathaway was also a standout soccer player. But his best work likely came in the classroom and outside of it. As a Mayo senior, he served as the CEO of a nonprofit organization and co-founded a business which promoted renewable energy.
POWER FORWARD
Peter Lundquist (2015-17): Averaged 16.3 points per game as a senior.
Noteworthy: Lundquist, a strong 6-4 player, battled injuries during his career but came through with an excellent senior season.
CENTER
Dan Jech (2012-15): Averaged 20.6 points, 10.1 rebounds as a senior; 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds as a junior; 10.3 points, 9.9 rebounds as a sophomore.
Noteworthy: Jech goes down as one of Mayo's best all-time players. Three straight seasons he averaged nearly a double-double, incuding 21 points and 10 rebounds as a senior. Tall and an excellent jumper, Jech was an athletic big guy who went on to play Division I basketball at South Dakota.
• • • • •
HONORABLE MENTION
PLAYER (GRAD. YEAR)
Cooper Ramaker, forward (2016)
Nate Penz, guard (2012)
John Lundquist, forward (2014)
Lucas Ellerbusch, guard (2016)
Trajan Grimsrud, guard (2017)
Michael Idso, forward (2011)
Tywan Collins, forward (2012)
Maurice Cain, guard (2013)
Alex Gatzlaff, guard (2014)
Calvin Dixon, guard (2019)
— Compiled by Pat Ruff • pruff@postbulletin.com