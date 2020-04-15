ALL-DECADE BOYS BASKETBALL

Editor's note: The All-Decade teams were selected by the Post Bulletin sports staff. Athletes who played between the 2010-11 and 2019-20 seasons were eligible. Statistics from just those 10 seasons were considered when choosing the teams.

ROCHESTER MAYO SPARTANS

The Spartans’ decade at a glance

Mayo’s best teams of the 2010s came in the last two years, behind the scoring powers and overall strengths of twins Mason and Gabe Madsen. The Spartans finished 22-6 this past season and had a good chance of reaching the state tournament. Mayo advanced to the Section 1AAAA final where it was to meet Lakeville South. But the game never happened as the Minnesota State High School League announced that it was ubruptly ending the season due to COVID-19 fears. In 2018-19, Mayo finished 15-12. Its only other winning season this decade was in 2014-15 when it finished 15-12. Mayo produced three Division I talents this decade, starting with 6-feet-9 center Dan Jech (2015 Mayo graduate), who played at South Dakota. The other two are the Madsen twins, who will both play at Cincinnati next season.

STARTING LINEUP

Mayo basketball Mason Madsen
Mayo’s Mason Madsen (45) takes a shot during a game against Century in January 2019. (PB file photo by Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

POINT GUARD

Mason Madsen (2017-20): Averaged 19 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5 assists as a senior (41 percent on 3’s); 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists as a junior; 17 points as a sophomore.

Noteworthy: Madsen scored 2,031 points in his high school career, which included a year of varsity basketball in Wisconsin. Madsen hit 80 3-pointers this past season and shot a rare 93.3 percent from the free throw line.

Mayo basketball Gabe Madsen
Mayo's Gabe Madsen (22) takes a shot during a boys basketball game against Austin in February 2019. (PB file photo by Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

SHOOTING GUARD

Gabe Madsen (2017-20): Averaged 26 points, 8.4 rebounds 5 assists as a senior (42 percent on 3’s, 92 percent on FTs); 24 points, 11 rebounds (54 percent FG) as a junior; 21 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and scored 53 points in a game as a sophomore.

Noteworthy: Madsen was recruited by a host of Division I schools, including Minnesota. He chose Cincinnati, where he'll be joined by twin brother Mason on the roster. Gabe hit 108 3-pointers this past season. He finished with 2,349 career points, which included one varsity season in Wisconsin.

SMALL FORWARD

Mayo basketball Hathaway
Mayo's Ian Reid Hathaway was one of the Spartans' top basketball players of the past decade, but he was also a standout student at Mayo. (Post Bulletin file photo)

Ian Reid Hathaway (2010-12): Averaged 17 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists (55 percent FG) as a senior; 12 points, 6 rebounds as a junior; 10.4 points, 5 rebounds as a sophomore.

Noteworthy: The 6-4 Reid Hathaway was also a standout soccer player. But his best work likely came in the classroom and outside of it. As a Mayo senior, he served as the CEO of a nonprofit organization and co-founded a business which promoted renewable energy.

POWER FORWARD

Mayo basketball Lundquist
Mayo's Peter Lundquist, right, puts up a hook shot during a game against Minneapolis Washburn in the 2016 Rotary Holiday Classic tournament. (PB file photo by Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)

Peter Lundquist (2015-17): Averaged 16.3 points per game as a senior.

Noteworthy: Lundquist, a strong 6-4 player, battled injuries during his career but came through with an excellent senior season.

CENTER

Mayo basketball Jech

Mayo's Dan Jech, left, attempts to drive past John Marshall's Michael Hurt during a game in February 2015. (Post Bulletin file photo)

Dan Jech (2012-15): Averaged 20.6 points, 10.1 rebounds as a senior; 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds as a junior; 10.3 points, 9.9 rebounds as a sophomore.

Noteworthy: Jech goes down as one of Mayo's best all-time players. Three straight seasons he averaged nearly a double-double, incuding 21 points and 10 rebounds as a senior. Tall and an excellent jumper, Jech was an athletic big guy who went on to play Division I basketball at South Dakota.

• • • • •

HONORABLE MENTION

PLAYER (GRAD. YEAR)

Cooper Ramaker, forward (2016)

Nate Penz, guard (2012)

John Lundquist, forward (2014)

Lucas Ellerbusch, guard (2016)

Trajan Grimsrud, guard (2017)

Michael Idso, forward (2011)

Tywan Collins, forward (2012)

Maurice Cain, guard (2013)

Alex Gatzlaff, guard (2014)

Calvin Dixon, guard (2019)

— Compiled by Pat Ruffpruff@postbulletin.com

