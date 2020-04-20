ALL-DECADE GIRLS BASKETBALL
Editor's note: The All-Decade teams were selected by the Post Bulletin sports staff. Athletes who played between the 2010-11 and 2019-20 seasons were eligible. Statistics from just those 10 seasons were considered when choosing the teams.
ROCHESTER CENTURY PANTHERS
The Panthers’ decade at a glance
Century had just a few winning teams this decade, but it did have a sprinkling of Rochester’s better players. That group is led by 2018 graduate Kiara Lindsey, a 5-feet-8 forward who could play virtually all five positions and set numerous Century records. That includes most points scored in a career (1,761). Another standout was guard and 2015 graduate Kanani Asuncion. Asuncion held Century’s all-time scoring mark (1,564) until Lindsey broke it. She also had the rebounding record (658) until Lindsey broke that, as well as the assists and steals records.
• • •
STARTING LINEUP
POINT GUARD
Kanani Asuncion (2010-15): Averaged 11.2 points, 3.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 steals as a senior; 14.2 points as a junior; 15.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2 steals as a sophomore; 15.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists as a freshman; 8.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.3 steals as an eighth-grader.
Noteworthy: Asuncion went on to play for a short time at the University of North Dakota. At Century, she graduated holding the school record for career points (1,564), rebounds (658), assists (453) and steals (244).
SHOOTING GUARD
Kiara Lindsey (2014-18): Averaged 23 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.9 steals as a senior; 17.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.9 steals, 42 percent on 3’s as a junior; 17.8 points, 3.3 assists, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 steals as a sophomore; 6 points as a freshman.
Noteworthy: Lindsey set a bunch of marks during her long Century career. She finished with 1,761 points, grabbed 817 rebounds and had 268 points in a single season, all Panthers records. She also once scored 37 points in a game.
SMALL FORWARD
Morgan Hartman (2010-2013): Averaged 11.1 points as a senior; 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds as a junior; 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1 steal as a sophomore.
Noteworthy: The 5-feet-9 Hartman was consistently strong as a scorer from her sophomore year on. She went on to play basketball at UW-Platteville.
POWER FORWARD
Morgan Hazelton (2012-15): 6.9 points as a senior; 8.4 points as junior; 3.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists as a sophomore.
Noteworthy: The 5-feet-11 Hazelton was as well known for her quick and tenacious defense as she was her offense.
CENTER
Kendall Kupfer (2012-16): Averaged 13.6 points, 1.8 assists, 8.1 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 1.1 blocks as a senior; 9 points, 5.1 rebounds as a junior; 9.6 points as a sophomore.
Noteworthy: Kupfer helped guide Century to an 18-9 record as a junior, then helped it to its first playoff win in four years one season later.
• • •
HONORABLE MENTION
PLAYER (GRAD. YEAR)
Alyssa Lewis, guard (2016)
Kristin Fleissner, guard (2016)
Ellie Luinenburg, center (2019)
Alecia Kupfer, center (2013)
— Compiled by Pat Ruff • pruff@postbulletin.com