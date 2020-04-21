ALL-DECADE GIRLS BASKETBALL

Editor's note: The All-Decade teams were selected by the Post Bulletin sports staff. Athletes who played between the 2010-11 and 2019-20 seasons were eligible. Statistics from just those 10 seasons were considered when choosing the teams.

ROCHESTER JOHN MARSHALL ROCKETS

The Rockets’ decade at a glance

The best team that John Marshall had this past decade was in 2014-15. Those Rockets went through the regular season 22-0 in the Big Nine. But it was a tough ending, with JM losing 39-37 in overtime to Mayo in the Section 1AAAA finals. The Rockets had just four losing seasons this decade. Much of that was made possible by two families, the Rudens and the Fautsches. Jamie Ruden was a two-time first-team All-State player and a five-year varsity player. Nicole Fautsch, who like Jamie graduated in 2016, was also a five-year varsity player. Then there was Jamie’s younger sister, Jessie, coming along as a big-time scorer before graduating in 2018. And there were two other high-impact Fautsch sisters, Kalli (2015 grad) and Taylor (2018 grad).

• • •

STARTING LINEUP

POINT GUARD

JM basketball Gateno
Buy Now

One of John Marshall's most consistent shooters, Tori Gateno (2) ran the Rockets' offense for four seasons and averaged 10.7 points per game as a senior. (Post Bulletin file photo)

Tori Gateno (2014-18): Averaged 10.7 points as a senior; 8.3 points as a junior; 6.1 points as a sophomore; 4.5 points as a freshman.

Noteworthy: Gateno played bigger than her size, at 5-1, and was one of the more consistent shooters JM has had in a while. 

SHOOTING GUARD

JM basketball Jessie Ruden
Buy Now

John Marshall guard Jessie Ruden (40) averaged double-digits points per game for three seasons, including 16 points per game as a senior in 2017-18. She now plays college ball at UW-Eau Claire. (PB file photo by Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Jessie Ruden (2014-2018): Averaged 16 points as a senior; 15 points as a junior; 11 points as a sophomore; 8.7 points as a freshman.

Noteworthy: The 6-feet Ruden followed quite nicely in her big-sister Jamie’s footsteps. Jessie was a multi-year starter who’s gone on to play basketball at UW-Eau Claire.

SMALL FORWARD

JM basketball Jamie Ruden
Buy Now

John Marshall forward Jamie Ruden, left, was a First Team All-State selection as a senior. She finished her five-year varsity career with more than 2,000 points and went on to play at Division I Arizona State University. (Post Bulletin file photo)

Jamie Ruden (2010-2016): Averaged 21 points, 11 rebounds as a senior; 23 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists as a junior; 24 points as a sophomore; 20 points as a freshman; 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds as an eighth-grader.

Noteworthy: The 6-feet Ruden finished her five-year varsity career having scored 2,000 points, grabbed 1,000 rebounds and averaged 21 points. Ruden was twice a first-team All-Stater and went on to play at Arizona State.

POWER FORWARD

JM basketball Fautsch
Buy Now

John Marshall forward Nicole Fautsch (55) finished her high school career with more than 1,500 points and 1,000 rebounds. (Post Bulletin file photo)

Nicole Fautsch (2010-2016): Averaged 11.9 points as a senior; 13 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists as a junior; 12 points as a sophomore; 10.5 points as a freshman; 5.5 points, 4.7 rebounds as an eighth-grader.

Noteworthy: The 6-feet-1 Fautsch was strong and agile, and finished her career having scored 1,500 points and grabbed 1,000 rebounds. Fautsch is now one of the country’s top throwers, competing in track and field at Kentucky.

CENTER

JM basketball Meister
Buy Now

John Marshall center Lilly Meister (52) has drawn attention from many college programs, including some high-level Division I schools. She recently finished her sophomore season, when she averaged 21 points and 11 rebounds per game. (PB file photo by Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)

Lilly Meister (2017-2020): Averaged 21 points, 11 rebounds as a sophomore; 16 points, 9 rebounds as a freshman; 9 points as an eighth-grader.

Noteworthy: Meister, a smooth 6-2 player who operates inside and outside offensively, has already attracted plenty of college recruiters. Minnesota is among a host of schools that have offered her a scholarship. She’ll likely go down as the best interior player ever from Rochester.

• • •

HONORABLE MENTION

PLAYER (GRAD. YEAR)

Taylor Fautsch, forward (2018)

Katie Hurt, forward (2022)

Angel Agoth, center (2015)

Haley Holtorf, guard (2014)

Kalli Fautsch, forward (2015)

Kami Haider, guard (2016)

— Compiled by Pat Ruffpruff@postbulletin.com

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
0
0