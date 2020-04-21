ALL-DECADE GIRLS BASKETBALL
Editor's note: The All-Decade teams were selected by the Post Bulletin sports staff. Athletes who played between the 2010-11 and 2019-20 seasons were eligible. Statistics from just those 10 seasons were considered when choosing the teams.
ROCHESTER JOHN MARSHALL ROCKETS
The Rockets’ decade at a glance
The best team that John Marshall had this past decade was in 2014-15. Those Rockets went through the regular season 22-0 in the Big Nine. But it was a tough ending, with JM losing 39-37 in overtime to Mayo in the Section 1AAAA finals. The Rockets had just four losing seasons this decade. Much of that was made possible by two families, the Rudens and the Fautsches. Jamie Ruden was a two-time first-team All-State player and a five-year varsity player. Nicole Fautsch, who like Jamie graduated in 2016, was also a five-year varsity player. Then there was Jamie’s younger sister, Jessie, coming along as a big-time scorer before graduating in 2018. And there were two other high-impact Fautsch sisters, Kalli (2015 grad) and Taylor (2018 grad).
• • •
STARTING LINEUP
POINT GUARD
Tori Gateno (2014-18): Averaged 10.7 points as a senior; 8.3 points as a junior; 6.1 points as a sophomore; 4.5 points as a freshman.
Noteworthy: Gateno played bigger than her size, at 5-1, and was one of the more consistent shooters JM has had in a while.
SHOOTING GUARD
Jessie Ruden (2014-2018): Averaged 16 points as a senior; 15 points as a junior; 11 points as a sophomore; 8.7 points as a freshman.
Noteworthy: The 6-feet Ruden followed quite nicely in her big-sister Jamie’s footsteps. Jessie was a multi-year starter who’s gone on to play basketball at UW-Eau Claire.
SMALL FORWARD
Jamie Ruden (2010-2016): Averaged 21 points, 11 rebounds as a senior; 23 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists as a junior; 24 points as a sophomore; 20 points as a freshman; 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds as an eighth-grader.
Noteworthy: The 6-feet Ruden finished her five-year varsity career having scored 2,000 points, grabbed 1,000 rebounds and averaged 21 points. Ruden was twice a first-team All-Stater and went on to play at Arizona State.
POWER FORWARD
Nicole Fautsch (2010-2016): Averaged 11.9 points as a senior; 13 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists as a junior; 12 points as a sophomore; 10.5 points as a freshman; 5.5 points, 4.7 rebounds as an eighth-grader.
Noteworthy: The 6-feet-1 Fautsch was strong and agile, and finished her career having scored 1,500 points and grabbed 1,000 rebounds. Fautsch is now one of the country’s top throwers, competing in track and field at Kentucky.
CENTER
Lilly Meister (2017-2020): Averaged 21 points, 11 rebounds as a sophomore; 16 points, 9 rebounds as a freshman; 9 points as an eighth-grader.
Noteworthy: Meister, a smooth 6-2 player who operates inside and outside offensively, has already attracted plenty of college recruiters. Minnesota is among a host of schools that have offered her a scholarship. She’ll likely go down as the best interior player ever from Rochester.
• • •
HONORABLE MENTION
PLAYER (GRAD. YEAR)
Taylor Fautsch, forward (2018)
Katie Hurt, forward (2022)
Angel Agoth, center (2015)
Haley Holtorf, guard (2014)
Kalli Fautsch, forward (2015)
Kami Haider, guard (2016)
