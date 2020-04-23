ALL-DECADE GIRLS BASKETBALL
Editor's note: The All-Decade teams were selected by the Post Bulletin sports staff. Athletes who played between the 2010-11 and 2019-20 seasons were eligible. Statistics from just those 10 seasons were considered when choosing the teams.
ROCHESTER LOURDES EAGLES
The Eagles’ decade at a glance
Lourdes has won eight state girls basketball titles, but none of them came this past decade. Still, there was plenty of winning going on the past 10 years. That included this past season when the Eagles finished 28-2 and ranked No. 1 in Class AA. Lourdes looked on pace to win state title No. 9 but had its state tournament end in the semifinals when the event was halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Lourdes had won 17 straight games heading into the semifinals. The Eagles also made it to state in 2017, also under coach Aaron Berg. Berg took over for Hall of Fame Lourdes coach Myron Glass in 2014. Lourdes won all eight of its state crowns under Glass.
• • •
STARTING LINEUP
GUARD
Lourdes guard Katie Helt, a four-year varsity regular, finished her career with more than 1,000 points. (Post Bulletin file photo)
Katie Helt (2012-17): 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 73 percent FG as a senior; 11.4 points, 2 rebounds as a junior; 9.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.4 steals as a sophomore; 10.3 points as a freshman.
Noteworthy: Like her older sister, Steph, Katie Helt ended as a 1,000-point scorer (1,054).
GUARD
Steph Helt (2010-12): Averaged 16.1 points as a senior; 13.3 as a junior.
Noteworthy: Helt finished as a 1,000-point scorer (1,002 points) and helped guide her team to a 26-3 record as a senior.
SMALL FORWARD
Wynter Bergner, left, is one of the best shooters to ever play at Lourdes. She finished her high school career with 1,429 points and as the sc…
Wynter Bergner (2015-18): Averaged 18.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, made 83 3-pointers as a senior; 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists as a junior; 11.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists as a sophomore; 3.9 points, 1.4 rebounds as a freshman.
Noteworthy: The 5-11 Bergner goes down as one of the purest shooters that Lourdes has ever had. She finished with a school-record 200 made 3-pointers. She also totaled 1,429 points.
POWER FORWARD
Alyssa Ustby (2016-20): Averaged 27.3 points, 12.1 rebounds 3.9 assists, 3.1 steals as a senior; 25 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 3.4 steals as a junior; 18.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.9 steals as a sophomore; 15.1 points, 8 rebounds, 2.8 assists as a freshman.
Noteworthy: Ustby finished as the highest scorer in Lourdes’ history (2,560 points) and likely its best player ever. The all-around athletic star will play basketball next year at the University of North Carolina. This season, she led the Eagles to a No. 1 ranking in Class AA.
CENTER
Megan Hobday (2013-17): Averaged 12.1 points, 8.1 rebounds as a senior; 12.2 points, 10 rebounds, 3.4 blocks as a junior; 11.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3 blocks as a sophomore; 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds as a freshman; 4.4 points, 4 rebounds as an eighth-grader.
Noteworthy: Hobday was a fantastic player for Lourdes, finishing her career with 1,306 points and also third in school history with 831 rebounds. Hobday was skilled, strong and smart, and a major presence inside.
• • •
HONORABLE MENTION
PLAYER (GRAD. YEAR)
Anna Otto, guard (2020)
C.J. Adamson, guard (2022)
Anna Branstad, forward (2015)
Hannah Anderson, guard (2012)
Madison Berg, guard (2017)
Betsey Daley, forward (2013)
— Compiled by Pat Ruff • pruff@postbulletin.com