ALL-DECADE GIRLS BASKETBALL
Editor's note: The All-Decade teams were selected by the Post Bulletin sports staff. Athletes who played between the 2010-11 and 2019-20 seasons were eligible. Statistics from just those 10 seasons were considered when choosing the teams.
ROCHESTER MAYO SPARTANS
The Spartans’ decade at a glance
Mayo had its best seasons in 2012-13 (21-8) and 2014-15 (23-6), when it reached the state tournament under former coach Rich Decker. But it was also excellent this past season. Under second-year coach Ryan Carpenter, the Spartans went 23-5 and reached the Section 1AAAA championship game. There, they lost just 62-60 to No. 2-ranked Farmington. Mayo has had one Division I player this decade, five-year varsity player and point guard Olivia Korngable (2017 graduate). She is playing at South Dakota. Current junior Anna Miller, a 6-3 forward/center, also has a shot at playing Division I.
• • •
STARTING LINEUP
POINT GUARD
Olivia Korngable (2012-17): Averaged 12 points as a senior (only played the second half the season after returning from an ACL injury); 16 points as a junior; 11 points, 7.5 assists as a sophomore; 8.6 points, 7.7 assists as a freshman; 5.9 points as an eighth-grader.
Noteworthy: Korngable was a rare player to compete for five years at the varsity level. She finished as Mayo’s all-time assist leader and was also a 1,000-point scorer. Korngable now plays for top-25 ranked Division I team South Dakota.
SHOOTING GUARD
Katrina Ruedinger (2010-13): Averaged 9.5 points as a senior; 4.2 points as junior.
Noteworthy: Ruedinger was known more for her tough defense than her offense, though she had a knack for making winning shots. She was a crucial member of the Spartans’ 2013 state-tournament team. Ruedinger was an even better golfer than a basketball player.
SMALL FORWARD
Anna Miller (2017-20): Averaged 16.5 points, 10 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.7 steals, 2.6 blocks as a junior; 17 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks as a sophomore; 7.4 points as a freshman.
Noteworthy: The 6-feet-3 Miller is much more than just a tall player and seems on pace to be picking up Division I offers soon. She is fast, quick and a big influence on defense with her length and anticipation. Miller can also stretch her shooting to the 3-point line.
POWER FORWARD
Anna Winter (2012-16): Averaged 16.4 points as a senior; 16.1 points, 7 rebounds as a junior; 15 points as a sophomore; 4 points as a freshman
Noteworthy: Winter had an excellent mixture to her game, able to play inside and outside, and with plenty of toughness and strength. Winter went on to play volleyball at Division II Upper Iowa.
CENTER
Rachael Doll (2010-13): 18.5 points, 12 rebounds as a senior; 13.5 points, 7 rebounds as a junior; 11.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2 steals as a sophomore; 11.3 points as a freshman.
Noteworthy: One of the toughest, most physical players that Mayo has ever had. Fantastic within 4 feet of the hoop and always a dominant rebounder.
• • •
HONORABLE MENTION
PLAYER (GRAD. YEAR)
Nancy Soro, forward (2020)
Lynnsey Hady, guard (2021)
Foney Marcellino, guard (2019)
Hallie Olson, guard (2018)
Hannah Larson, forward (2015)
Shelby Stewart, guard (2014)
Lauren Ulsh, center (2012)
Courtney Hruska, forward (2016)
Lexi Riley, guard (2016)
