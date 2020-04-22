ALL-DECADE GIRLS BASKETBALL

Editor's note: The All-Decade teams were selected by the Post Bulletin sports staff. Athletes who played between the 2010-11 and 2019-20 seasons were eligible. Statistics from just those 10 seasons were considered when choosing the teams.

ROCHESTER MAYO SPARTANS

The Spartans’ decade at a glance

Mayo had its best seasons in 2012-13 (21-8) and 2014-15 (23-6), when it reached the state tournament under former coach Rich Decker. But it was also excellent this past season. Under second-year coach Ryan Carpenter, the Spartans went 23-5 and reached the Section 1AAAA championship game. There, they lost just 62-60 to No. 2-ranked Farmington. Mayo has had one Division I player this decade, five-year varsity player and point guard Olivia Korngable (2017 graduate). She is playing at South Dakota. Current junior Anna Miller, a 6-3 forward/center, also has a shot at playing Division I.

• • •

STARTING LINEUP

POINT GUARD

Mayo basketball Korngable
Buy Now

Olivia Korngable, right, was a five-year starter for Mayo and finished her career as Mayo's all-time assists leader. She now plays at the University of South Dakota. (Post Bulletin file photo)

Olivia Korngable (2012-17): Averaged 12 points as a senior (only played the second half the season after returning from an ACL injury); 16 points as a junior; 11 points, 7.5 assists as a sophomore; 8.6 points, 7.7 assists as a freshman; 5.9 points as an eighth-grader.

Noteworthy: Korngable was a rare player to compete for five years at the varsity level. She finished as Mayo’s all-time assist leader and was also a 1,000-point scorer. Korngable now plays for top-25 ranked Division I team South Dakota.

SHOOTING GUARD

Mayo basketball Ruedinger
Buy Now

Mayo guard Katrina Ruedinger lunges for a loose ball during a game in her senior season against Century. Ruedinger was one of Mayo's best defensive players of the past decade. (Post Bulletin file photo)

Katrina Ruedinger (2010-13): Averaged 9.5 points as a senior; 4.2 points as junior.

Noteworthy: Ruedinger was known more for her tough defense than her offense, though she had a knack for making winning shots. She was a crucial member of the Spartans’ 2013 state-tournament team. Ruedinger was an even better golfer than a basketball player.

SMALL FORWARD

Mayo basketball Miller
Buy Now

Mayo forward Anna Miller dribbles the ball down the floor during a game in December. Miller averaged 16.5 points and 10 rebounds per game in 2019-20. (Post Bulletin file photo by Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

Anna Miller (2017-20): Averaged 16.5 points, 10 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.7 steals, 2.6 blocks as a junior; 17 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks as a sophomore; 7.4 points as a freshman.

Noteworthy: The 6-feet-3 Miller is much more than just a tall player and seems on pace to be picking up Division I offers soon. She is fast, quick and a big influence on defense with her length and anticipation. Miller can also stretch her shooting to the 3-point line.

POWER FORWARD

Mayo basketball Winter
Buy Now

Mayo's Anna Winter, left, looks to drive against John Marshall's Taylor Fautsch during a game in February 2016. Winter was a standout multi-sport athlete at Mayo who went on to play Division II college volleyball. (Post Bulletin file photo)

Anna Winter (2012-16): Averaged 16.4 points as a senior; 16.1 points, 7 rebounds as a junior; 15 points as a sophomore; 4 points as a freshman

Noteworthy: Winter had an excellent mixture to her game, able to play inside and outside, and with plenty of toughness and strength. Winter went on to play volleyball at Division II Upper Iowa.

CENTER

Mayo basketball Doll
Buy Now

Mayo center Rachael Doll averaged a double-double as a senior in 2012-13, at 18.5 points and 12 rebounds per game. (Post Bulletin file photo)

Rachael Doll (2010-13): 18.5 points, 12 rebounds as a senior; 13.5 points, 7 rebounds as a junior; 11.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2 steals as a sophomore; 11.3 points as a freshman.

Noteworthy: One of the toughest, most physical players that Mayo has ever had. Fantastic within 4 feet of the hoop and always a dominant rebounder.

• • •

HONORABLE MENTION

PLAYER (GRAD. YEAR)

Nancy Soro, forward (2020)

Lynnsey Hady, guard (2021)

Foney Marcellino, guard (2019)

Hallie Olson, guard (2018)

Hannah Larson, forward (2015)

Shelby Stewart, guard (2014)

Lauren Ulsh, center (2012)

Courtney Hruska, forward (2016)

Lexi Riley, guard (2016)

— Compiled by Pat Ruffpruff@postbulletin.com

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
0
0