If the regular season was any indication, Friday's Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game between Austin and Albert Lea should go down to the wire.
Austin coach Kris Fadness would expect nothing less than another close game. During the regular season, the two Big Nine Conference foes played a pair of one-point games. Albert Lea posted a 72-71 win at Austin and then Packers closed the regular season with a 41-40 win at Albert Lea.
"Weird games, let's just say that," Fadness said.
Austin enters the game as the No. 1 section seed with a stellar 23-5 record. Albert Lea is No. 2, but is a modest 13-13.
"They battled some injuries during the season, but they're healthy now," Fadness said.
Austin has been the class of Section 1AAA in recent years as the Packers have won three straight section titles and six of the past eight. During that span the Packers have placed second in the state three times, fourth once and third once, which was a year ago.
Albert Lea on the other hand has struggled through a number of lean years. The Tigers did manage a state berth in 2005. Despite the differences in success, the schools -- separated by 20 miles -- are rivals.
"It's a rivalry game and they're always close," Fadness said. To make his point, the veteran coach referenced the 2012-13 season when the Packers were unbeaten until falling to DeLaSalle in the Class AAA state championship game. But during the regular season, an Albert Lea team that was last in the Big Nine lost to the Packers by one point in double overtime.
Fadness expects another battle in the section finals.
"They're legit, they're senior dominated, they've got a really good big man in Chay Guen," Fadness said. "He's been able to dominate the glass and block shots against us. We've got to be able to attack him without him being able to block as many shots and be as dominate as he has been around the basket. He's been really good against us."
The Tigers, under first-year coach Lantt Benavidez, also have a pair of solid 3-point shooters in Javarus Mucha Owens and Andrew Willner while 6-foot-4 Connor Veldman and guard Koby Hendrickson, who like Guen is 6-6, give Albert Lea size. All five of Albert Lea's starters are seniors.
"They're solid and they're seniors and they've played well against us," Fadness said. "But at the same time, I don't they've seen our best either. I would like to think we're going to preform a little bit better."
Albert Lea is going to have to withstand Austin's pressure defense. The Packers like to use a full-court pressure and use their defense to generate easy buckets on offense.
The Packers feature 6-foot-3 senior guard Agwa Nywesh. He leads team team in scoring (14.7 points a game) and steals (4.1) and has had a number of college offers, including one from Division I Idaho State. In the last meeting against Albert Lea, Nywesh scored 19 of Austin's 41 points.
"He's a heck of a player and he's very athletic," Fadness said.
Also averaging in double figures for the Packers are 6-2 guard Okey Okey (12 ppg) and 6-3 forward Teyghan Hovland (11 ppg) while 6-3 forward Moses Idris chips in 8.5 a game.
"We get pretty balanced scoring and we don't run an offense based around one player," Fadness said. "But Agwa can go off if he needs to."
When the Tigers are on defense, they are expected to switch between a man-to-man and different zones.
"I think we'll be better prepared to deal with that this time around," Fadness said. "We're going to switch some things up offensively and I think that will benefit us."
Austin sophomore Emmanuel Manyuon, a 6-1 guard, has also been elevated from the B-squad to the varsity for the postseason and he has been effective in two section games.
"He's a heck of an athlete and he can put the ball in the hole," Fadness said.