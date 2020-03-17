Austin's Agwa Nywesh will be taking his talents to the Big Sky Conference.
The senior has committed to playing men's college basketball at Division I Idaho State. Nywesh made his announcement late Monday night.
"It's really exciting, this is a blessing come true," Nywesh said. "It's all I ever really wanted."
"We really feel Agwa is a Division I talent, he's a special athlete," Austin coach Kris Fadness said. "His skill level is really good and you're looking at a 6-3 guard who can shoot the three. This year he played really well at the point guard spot for us. His assist-to-turnover ratio was 2-to-1 so we feel this is a good opportunity for him and it's good for Idaho State as well."
Nywesh averaged 17 points per game during his junior season as a shooting guard when he helped the Packers reach the Class AAA state tournament for the third straight season. Austin went on to place third at state. As a senior, he moved to point guard and averaged just fewer than 15 points per game as well as 4.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and a stellar 4.1 steals.
"Defensively, he really made his mark for us," Fadness said. "Playing the top of our trapping zone, he was able to get his hands on a lot of balls."
"I'm going to push everybody to be their best self," Nywesh said. "I'm going to get the most out of everybody. I'm trying to get 110 percent out of everybody on every single possession, in every single game. What I feel I do best is just trying to get everybody hyped, just get everybody locked in and ready to ball out."
This year Austin had its season cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Packers were set to play in the Section 1AAA title game last Friday against Albert Lea before the Minnesota State High School League shut down the season that day.
"Obviously we would have liked to keep playing this year and had the opportunity to go to state," Fadness said. "We think if we could have got to state that might have opened some more doors for Agwa, but it is what it is."
With the NCAA limiting recruiting and scouting due to COVID-19, Nywesh didn't get as much exposure to other programs as he could have.
"That had a huge impact," Nywesh said. "If we would have had state, who knows what would have happened. A lot of college coaches told me they were coming to watch our playoff run. So it sort of (stinks) that it had to end the way it ended, but all in all, I'm happy and my family is behind me in the decision that I've made."
Nywesh said other Division I programs had shown interest in him, but had yet to offer his a scholarship.
"The NCAA put a dead period on so it's hard to get in contact with other coaches," Nywesh said. "I had more interest, but the others just weren't pulling the plug. Thank God that Idaho State trusted my abilities to do what I do. And I'm going to give them the best that I have."
Fadness said that Nywesh has the ability to play either point or shooting guard at the college level.
"I think that's the part that makes him valuable is his versatility, that he can do multiple things," Fadness said.
Idaho State, coached by Ryan Looney, finished 7-21 this season and 4-15 in the Big Sky Conference.
"They need a point guard and I'm going to come in and make some plays for them," Nywesh said. "We are going to turn the whole season around."
Nywesh has not yet been to the campus, located in Pocatello, Idaho, but he has taken virtual tours.
"I did a lot of research coming to the point of committing," he said.