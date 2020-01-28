AUSTIN — On Monday night, Agwa Nywesh dedicated his basketball talents to his idol, Kobe Bryant.
The day before, former NBA superstar Bryant had died in a helicopter accident, along with his daughter and seven others.
Nywesh and his Packers were taking on Rochester Mayo in the contest in front of a packed audience in the Austin gymnasium. Mayo had beaten Austin in an earlier meeting this season.
Nywesh, who even went as far as switching his jersey number from his usual 11 to Kobe’s 24, wasn’t going to let losing happen again. Not this night.
Bryant and what he stood for on the basketball court meant way too much for him to let that happen.
So Nywesh went out and doubled his usual scoring average of 15 points, going off for 30. He also hit the game-winning basket, soaring for a lobbed inbounds pass and scoring inside with 1.7 seconds left in regulation, banking it off the glass.
“This is very satisfying,” Nywesh said of his team’s 78-77 win, still pulsating with intensity and emotion as he answered questions. “This was a tribute to Kobe. I was playing for him. I try to do what he did, to be the ‘Mamba.' That is to do things your own way, following a different path and make a name for yourself. I'm here (in the Austin gym) at 6:30 every morning, working on my game.”
This reverence for Bryant is an almost universal thing for basketball players. That is especially true in the Nywesh house.
His older brother, former Austin star guard Ajuda, had the same affection for Bryant.
“We’d stay up until 3 in the morning just talking about him,” Agwa said.
The 6-3, long-armed Agwa Nywesh seems to have the entire athletic package, including what he says is a 37-inch vertical jump. He showed that off on a bunch of plays Monday, including a steal that he converted into a two-handed soaring dunk.
Austin coach Kris Fadness, who is dismayed that Nywesh hasn’t gotten any Division I scholarship offers yet, believes he is that caliber of player.
Fadness was asked if he's ever had a guy with Nywesh's combination of speed, quickness and leaping ability.
Austin has been loaded with explosive players in recent years, most of them like Nywesh, of Sudanese descent. The Gach twins, Both and Duoth, come first to mind. Both is a sophomore guard at the University of Utah and was a four-star recruit out of high school. Duoth is in his second season at North Dakota State College of Science.
"We’ve had some dudes here," Fadness said. "The summer before Both's senior year, he was ridiculous with some of the things he could do."
Certainly being special is always Nywesh’s goal. But never was it on his mind more than one night after his basketball idol was found dead following a helicopter crash that shook Nywesh and the rest of the sports world.