Gabe Hagen was unstoppable on the inside and as a result Blooming Prairie is going to the Class A state tournament in boys basketball.
The Blossoms (25-3) ended their 50-plus year state-tournament drought with a 59-51 victory over Hayfield in the Section 1A championship game on Thursday. The Blossoms last -- and only other -- state berth was in 1966.
"This feels great," Hagen said.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Hagen is headed to Minnesota State, Mankato to play football, but he also has a nice touch on the basketball court.
Hagen scored 17 points in the first half as the Blossoms took a 31-28 lead at the break. The Blooming Prairie offense ran through Hagen as teammates flipped him the ball either in the high post or down low. Once he got the ball close to the basket, Hagen simply overpowered the Hayfield defense and dropped in shots at will.
Hagen made 8 of 10 shots in the first half and was 11-for-14 in the game.
Caden Thomas had 13 points for the Blossoms and he drained four 3-pointers, two in each half. Drew Kittleson added 11 points and nine rebounds. Hagen had eight rebounds.
Ethan Slaathaug led Hayfield with 21 points, 12 in the first half. Luke Dudycha, a 6-7 senior, had 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Vikings.
Blooming Prairie, the No. 1 section seed, made 22 of 40 shots from the floor.
Second-seeded Hayfield (24-6) was denied its first state berth since 2013.
Blooming Prairie won the Class A state football championship last fall.
Blooming Prairie 59, Hayfield 51
No. 2 HAYFIELD (51)
Patrick Towey 6 P, 1 3-PT; Easton Fritcher 9 P, 6 R; Isaac Matti 4 P, 4 R; Luke Dudycha 11 P, 14 R; Ethan Slaathaug 21 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT.
No. 1 BLOOMING PRAIRIE (59)
Isaac Ille 2 P; Zach Archer 2 P; Parker Vaith 5 P; Kaden Thomas 13 P, 4 3-PT; Zach Weber 2 P; Gabe Hagen 23 P, 8 R; Drew Kittelson 11 P, 9 R, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: BP 31, HAY 28.
Free throws: HAY 8-15, BP 10-23. Field goals: HAY 20-49, BP 22-40.
Three-point goals: HAY 3, BP 5. Rebounds: HAY 31, BP 28. Turnovers: HAY 11, BP 8.