Nothing easy about it for Blooming Prairie nor did it figure to be.
But No. 1 seed Blooming Prairie did just enough to hold off No. 5 seed Grand Meadow 52-49 in the Section 1A boys basketball semifinals at Mayo Civic Auditorium on Saturday afternoon.
The matchup hinted at being a good one despite the disparity in seeds. Blooming Prairie had beaten the Superlarks by just one point during the regular season.
The first half played out exactly like that again, with the teams taking turns owning lead.
After intermission, though, 6-feet-4, 250-pound Gabe Hagen asserted himself as a scorer. Operating inside against Superlarks star Colt Landers, Hagen scored eight of his 12 points in the second half. That helped the Blossoms build an 11-point lead.
It was also a strong second half for Blooming Prairie's Drew Kittelson, who had nine of his 12 points then, many of them on rebound putbacks. And reserve guard Parker Vaith hit a pair of 3-pointers during that span and also finished with 12 points.
Grand Meadow made a furious charge at Blooming Prairie in the last few minutes as it also took advantage of a series of missed Blooming Prairie free throws. The Superlarks had a chance to tie the score at the buzzer, but a 60-feet heave by Ben Kraft skimmed off the rim.
Grand Meadow's season ended at 16-8 overall.
Blooming Prairie (24-3) will next play the winner of No. 2 seed Hayfield and No. 3 Randolph in the section championship at 6 p.m. Thursday.
This story will be updated later today.
Blooming Prairie 52, Grand Meadow 49
GRAND MEADOW (49)
Ben Kraft 7 P, 1 3-PT; Evan Oehlke 4 P; Ethan Lane 10 P, 1 3-PT; Colt Landers 17 P, 3 3-PT; Ethan Gilbert 11 P, 1 3-PT.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE (52)
Isaac Ille 3 P; Zach Archer 6 P; Parker Vaith 12 P, 2 3-PT; Kaden Thomas 7 P, 1 3-PT; Gabe Hagen 12 P; Drew Kittelson 12 P.
Halftime: BP 24, GM 21.
Free throws: GM 3-8, BP 9-24.
Three-point goals: GM 6, BP 3.