John Bruns had seen enough of the Hayfield girls basketball team this season to know not to relax.
“I’ve seen pretty much every game they’ve played, and we’d also played them twice, so I know what they can do,” the Blooming Prairie coach said. “They were down by 19 points the other day to Triton and came back and won.”
Bruns has now gone head to head with the Vikings three times this season. The latest happened Saturday in the Section 1A semifinals at Mayo Civic Auditorium.
And for the third straight time, Bruns’ Blossoms prevailed. The end score suggested a cakewalk, Blooming Prairie winning 62-33.
But it wasn’t. At least not early.
The first 8 minutes had Bruns’ and his players’ hearts skipping beats.
“We came out nervous,” said Bruns’ sophomore daughter, standout point guard Bobbie Bruns. “Hayfield is a very good defensive team.”
Indeed, the Vikings had built their 16-11 record around their defense. They had to, as they’ve been challenged all season to find consistent scoring.
They rode that sticky, feisty approach in making it anyone’s game the first eight minutes. Hayfield couldn’t score, but it made sure No. 1 seed Blooming Prairie couldn’t, either. The teams combined for just 14 points with 10 minutes elapsed in the first half, the Blossoms leading 8-6.
“I thought we outplayed (Blooming Prairie) those first eight minutes but still trailed,” Hayfield coach Kasey Krekling said. “We just couldn’t convert shots.”
Blooming Prairie (21-5) refused to be held down forever. Some deep breaths and more patience from the Blossoms proved to be all the difference. So did eventually getting star forward Megan Oswald back on the floor. She sat much of the first half in foul trouble.
Oswald averages 17 points and 12 rebounds.
“She is just such a big part of what we do,” John Bruns said. “But I told our girls to just breathe and relax. We were going too fast.”
From the 7:20 mark of the first half on, it was Blooming Prairie that never let Hayfield relax. The Blossoms ended the half on a 20-8 scoring run and then never let up as Oswald played most of the rest of the way and the Blossoms’ interior passing carved Hayfield up.
Oswald finished with 18 points, Bobbie Bruns with 16 and forward Julia Worke with 13 and three 3-pointers. Bruns also contributed crucial ballhandling as the Vikings had to work against Hayfield’s pressure defense.
While many of the Blooming Prairie players were unnerved by their start to the game, Oswald wasn’t one of them. She professed complete confidence in her team even as she was regulated to being a bystander early, in foul trouble.
“I am really confident in our team,” Oswald said. “We work really hard in practice, and I knew we could handle stressful situations. We’ve done it before.”
Hayfield finished with two double-figure scorers, Lila Gronseth and Kristen Watson each with 10 points.
Blooming Prairie 62, Hayfield 33
HAYFIELD (33)
Kristen Watson 10 P, 1 3-PT; Cela Carney 2 P; Rachel Pack 4 P; Taylor Burt 5 P; Lila Gronseth 10 P; Aine Stasko 2 P.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE (62)
Maggie Bruns 8 P, 2 3-PT; Bobbie Bruns 16 P, 1 3-PT; Maren Forystek 3 P, 1 3-PT; Maya Lembke 3 P, 1 3-PT; Julia Worke 13 P, 3 3-PT; Megan Oswald 18 P.
Halftime: BP 28, HAY 14.
Free throws: HAY 11-18, BP 10-15.
Three-point goals: HAY 1, BP 8.