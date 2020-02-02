This has been quite a season for 29th-year Winona Cotter girls basketball coach Pat Bowlin.
That started with his team winning its first 11 games. Among those was a 65-56 triumph over Class AAA power Hill-Murray (ranked No. 9) on Nov. 29, followed the next day by Cotter beating Visitation 50-23. The latter win was historic, giving the Minnesota Hall of Fame coach win No. 600.
Cotter was playing in Bowlin’s home city of St. Paul when it happened, adding to his satisfaction.
“That 600th win really set up nice for me, with us in St. Paul and at the University of St. Thomas where I went to college,” said the 59-year-old Bowlin, who’s compiled a 614-348 record in his basketball coaching life, his first eight seasons spent at St. Bernard’s.
The specialness of season No. 29 hasn’t let up for Bowlin, save for a short-lived slump at mid-season when his team dropped three of four games, the losses to strong fellow Class AA teams Waseca (ranked No. 8), Rochester Lourdes (No. 3) and Plainview-Elgin-Millville.
The Ramblers stylishly emerged from that, going on a six-game winning streak that remains in tact.
“I’m very pleased with what we’ve been able to do,” said Bowlin, whose team is 17-3 despite not having anyone taller than 5-feet-9. “I mean, we're doing our thing. I thought we’d be a good shooting team, that we’d rebound well and play good defense. All three of those things have played out.”
Cotter is especially good when it’s shooting from long distance. Mary Morgan recently had a game in which she hit six 3-pointers and finished with 25 points. And she is the team’s fifth-leading scorer.
“All five of our starters shoot above 30 percent (on 3’s),” Bowlin said. “That’s one of the keys to our team. You can’t stop just this kid or that kid. We have a lot of (players) who can score and a lot of them are 3-pointers hooters. So you aren’t sure who to guard.”
Jordan Rubie is the team’s top scorer, averaging 13 ppg. Megan Morgan is just under that at 12 ppg., while Sofia Sandcord scores 9.4 ppg. and Olivia Gardner 8.2. Rubie is hitting a lofty 39 percent from 3-point distance and Megan Morgan 37 percent.
Cotter’s defense has been stellar, forcing an average of 25 turnovers per game. And his team almost always wins the rebounding battle despite its lack of size.
Bowlin likes the look of his team. He also still cherishes the opportunity to coach.
“I love doing what I’m doing,” he said. “I love taking a group of kids and seeing how far they can go. You become a family. Winning isn’t really the thing that I love most. It’s the journey that I appreciate."
CENTURY'S SUTTON FINDS HER PLACE
Jordyn Sutton sliding a few feet closer to the basket might not sound like much. But for the Rochester Century sophomore, it’s made all the difference.
It’s been huge for her team, too. Led by Sutton, the youthful Panthers have gone from 0-26 last year to winning six games thus far and being a contender most nights.
Sutton was a guard before first-year coach Chadd Clarey shifted her to forward this season. The move has helped the athletic and long 5-feet-11 Sutton average 15 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals per game.
All of her field goals have come from 2-point range where she’s shooting a gaudy 55 percent.
Just a sophomore, Sutton is already the 10th highest career scorer in Century history.
“We kept Jordyn at guard the first two weeks of this season,” Clarey said. “But we just weren’t getting enough from her that way. So, with all of her length, we decided to move her to forward to get her inside the paint. She accepted the move, which isn’t easy for a person who’s always played guard before.
“But once we did it, she’s had nearly a double-double every night.”
That includes this past Tuesday, when she went off for 30 points and 11 rebounds in a 65-53 loss to Mankato West, one of the top teams in the Big Nine Conference.
Sutton has also benefited from regular trips to the weight room this winter. Sutton, along with about nine other Century players, have been putting in 6 a.m. weight-lifting sessions two to three times per week.
“Jordyn is always willing to go the extra mile,” Clarey said. “She’s recognized, along with some of our other girls, the need to get bigger, stronger and faster.”
Z-M's HUNSTAD A RECORD SETTER
There has never been a more prolific scorer at Zumbrota-Mazeppa — girl or boy — than Ali Hunstad.
The Z-M senior put herself at the top of the Cougars’ all-time scoring list on Jan. 7, breaking the mark of 1,509 set in 2003 by Monica McNamara. She’s now scored 1,662 points.
Hunstad also took over as the Z-M girls all-time leading rebounder, with 917. McNamara was the previous leader there, too, with 889 boards.
HOUSTON'S GEIWITZ HITS 1,000
Houston has a 1,000-point scorer and she’s just a junior.
Five-foot-9 guard Emma Geiwitz hit the 1,000-point plateau on Jan. 24 in a 77-48 win at Randolph. She's done it this year while shooting a stellar 45 percent from the field, including 40 percent on 3's (35-for-87).
Geiwitz averages 21 points per game on a Houston team that is tearing it up. The Hurricanes are 9-0 in the Southeast Conference and 15-5 overall. Houston has a key showdown with Kingsland on Feb. 10.