AUSTIN -- Agwa Nywesh scored 20 points to spark top-seeded Austin past No. 4 Byron in the Section 1AAA boys basketball semifinals on Saturday night.
Nywesh, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, was one of three Packers in double figures.
Pierre Lilly had 14 points and five rebounds for Austin while Teyghan Hovland drained four 3-pointers and had 12 points.
The Packers (23-5) finished with 10 3-pointers in the game to just one for Byron (16-12). The Packers built a 32-19 lead at the half.
Byron also had three players in double figures led by junior guard Jake Braaten with 18 points. Ahjanny Lee, a 6-8 sophomore, had 12 points and nine rebounds while Trent DeCook chipped in with 11 points. That trio combined for 41 of Byron's 45 points.
Austin will play No. 2 Albert Lea in the section finals at 8 p.m. on March 13 at Mayo Civic Arena.
Austin 64, Byron 45
BYRON (45)
Jake Braaten 18 P, 6 R; Tyler Underwood 1 R; Isaac Dearborn 1 R; Easton Hulke 3 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Ahjany Lee 12 P, 9 R; Jaxon Marine 1 P, 1 R; Trent DeCook 11 P, 2 R.
AUSTIN (64)
Okey Okey 6 P, 1 R, 2 3-PT; Teyghan Hovland 12 P, 2 R, 4 3-PT; Pierre Lilly 14 P, 5 R, 2 3-PT; Emmanuel Manyuon 7 P, 1 R; Agwa Nywesh 20 P, 2 R, 2 3-PT; Moses Idris 2 P, 3 R; Victor Idris 3 P, 6 R; Ethan Owens 1 R.
Halftime: AUS 32, BYR 19.
Free throws: BYR 6-11, AUS 4-5.
Three-point goals: BYR 1, AUS 10.