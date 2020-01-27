A pair of Class AA and Hiawatha Valley League boys basketball powers will face off Tuesday when Lake City travels to Stewartville in the first of what could be several meetings this season.
This will be the only time they will play in the regular season, but the teams will likely meet in the HVL title game and they could very well meet in the Section 1AA tournament.
Lake City is ranked No. 3 in the state in Class AA and Stewartville is ranked eighth.
"They're a nice team," Stewartville coach Adam Girtman said. "Anytime you can play a team like that, and get ready for the playoffs, I think you can take a lot out of each game."
Lake City enters 14-1 and leads the HVL Blue Division with an 8-0 record. Stewartville is 14-3 overall and 8-0 in the HVL Gold Division.
"It's a big game, but we really approach every game the same way," Lake City coach Greg Berge said. "We really try to preach and teach that every game is a big game and we try to prepare for the next opponent."
"They've got a really nice squad so it's going to be a good test for us," Girtman said.
This game will go a long way to determining one of the top seeds in the rugged section. Unbeaten Caledonia (17-0) likley has a hold of the top seed right now followed by Lake City and then either Stewartville or La Crescent (13-3), which beat Stewartville last week.
"Any time you can get one of those (section wins), it's going to bump your stock up a bit," Girtman said. "So the goal is to go out and win the game. You have to play your best throughout the game and stick to your game plan."
Both teams have plenty of star power. Lake City features senior guards Nate Heise and Reid Gastner. The 6-foot-5 Heise is averaging 29.4 points per game and the 6-4 Gastner is averaging 14.8.
"You probably want to limit them as much as you can, but that's an incredibly tall task," Girtman said. "But just play a good team game, sound defense and limit your mistakes."
Stewartville is anchored by 6-8 junior forward Will Tschetter, who is averaging nearly 35 points per game and junior guard Nolan Stier.
"We're going to have to play great team defense to contain him (Tschetter) as well as the other players on the team," Berge said.
The HVL foes met twice last season and three times during the 2017-18 season.
"They're a team and program we know well," Berge said. "I am sure they're going to want to do some things to contain us and we're going to do some things to contain them as well."
IN THE RECORD BOOKS
Tschetter is coming off a 49-point, 14-rebound game in a 74-72 overtime win over Columbia Heights on Saturday. The 49 points are a single-game Stewartville record.
"He's really efficient and he's getting a lot of good passes from his teammates," Girtman said. "And if he's doubled and tripled (team), he's able to find the open guy. He's playing really well."
Tschetter,who is being recruited by Division I schools is leading the state in scoring at just under 35 points a game.
"He's just a really skilled player down on the block and he can score on the outside as well," Girtman said. "He's really tough to defend."
IN THE RUNNING
Five local seniors are in the running for the annual Mr. Basketball award.
The Mr. Basketball committee announced its Watch List for the 2020 award. It includes Mayo twins Gabe and Mason Madsen, Lake City's Nate Heise, Caledonia's Noah King and Austin's Agwa Nywesh.
The Madsen twins have committed to Division I Cincinnati and Heise will attend Division I Northern Iowa. King had committed to South Dakota State, but recently backed out and re-opened his recruiting.
The top 10 finalists for Mr. Basketball will be announced the week of Feb. 5. The top five will be announced the week or Feb. 24 and the winner will be declared April 5 during a Timberwolves game.