FIRST TEAM
NATE HEISE
LAKE CITY
6-foot-5 • Senior • Guard
Season averages: 28.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.0 steals.
Player profile: The Post Bulletin Player of the Year was a stellar offensive force all season. He was also named the Hiawatha Valley League Player of the Year for the second straight year, was a Mr. Basketball Top 5 finalist and was Academic All-State. Bulked up during the offseason and was a more powerful inside force while continuing to excel from the outside. Finishes as Lake City's all-time leading scorer with 2,307 points. Will play Division I ball at Northern Iowa.
GABE MADSEN
MAYO
Season averages: 26.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists.
Player profile: An elite scorer with unlimited range, he is the ability to put up points in a hurry. Led Mayo in scoring and rebounding for second straight season. He shot 41.7 percent from 3-point range (108 made) and 89.8 percent at the line. Helped Mayo post 22-6 record and the Spartans were in the Section 1AAAA title game when the season ended. Including a year of varsity ball in Wisconsin, he scored 2,349 career points. Will play college ball at Cincinnati.
MASON MADSEN
MAYO
6-foot-3 • Senior • Guard
Season averages: 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists.
Player profile: The twin brother of Gabe Madsen, Mason was also an elite scorer and all-around player. He shot 41.0 percent from 3-point range (80 made) and a sizzling 92.3 percent at the line. Helped guide Mayo into the Section 1AAAA championship game against Lakeville South. Including a season of varsity basketball in Wisconsin, he scored 2,031 career points. Will join his brother to play college ball at Division I Cincinnati.
NOAH KING
CALEDONIA
6-foot-2 • Senior • Guard
Season averages: 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.9 steals.
Player profile: Closed his stellar career with more than 2,500 career points to finish as the Warriors' all-time leading scorer. Had the power and quickness to drive inside and the ability to hit 3-pointers at a 38 percent clip. Helped the 28-1 Warriors, ranked No. 1 in Class AA, win the Section 1AA title. Had originally planned to play at Division I South Dakota State, but decided to reopen his recruiting.
WILL TSCHETTER
STEWARTVILLE
6-foot-8 • Junior • Forward
Season averages: 33.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.2 blocks.
Player profile: Was almost an unstoppable scorer as he had the most points in the state. Despite his size, he is able to run the court with ease and is a strong outside shooter, hitting 45.0 percent from 3-point range. Also a force on the boards and he averaged a double-double for the season. Division I offers are already pouring in for the junior, who sparked the Tigers to a 25-6 finish.
SECOND TEAM
BRADY WILLIAMS
DOVER-EYOTA
6-foot-8 • Senior • Forward
Season averages: 22.0 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.4 blocks.
Player profile: Was both an offensive and defensive force as he averaged a double-double for the second straight season. One of both the top scorers and rebounders in the area. He finished as D-E's all-time leading scorer with more than 2,000 points and also had more than 1,000 career rebounds. Will play college ball at Division II Minnesota State, Mankato.
KOOPER VAUGHN
ST. CHARLES
6-foot-1 • Junior • Guard
Season averages: 28.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.6 steals.
Player profile: He was a scoring machine with 14 games of 30 or more points and four games of 40 or more points, with a high of 52. He was also among the state leaders with 120 3-pointers made. Earned national recognition by going 26-for-26 at the line in one game, which was a state record and was second-best ever in nation. Was 194-for-211 at the line for the season (91.9 percent).
AGWA NYWESH
AUSTIN
6-foot-3 • Senior • Guard
Season averages: 14.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 4.1 steals.
Player profile: Was the team leader for the 23-win Packers, which had its season halted right before the Section 1AAA title game. The athletic guard led the team in scoring, assists and steals. His stellar defense was key in Austin's trapping full-court press. Scored 17 points a game as a junior when Packers were third in state in Class AAA. Was an MBCA finalist for McDonald All-American award. Will play college ball at Division I Idaho State.
ELI KING
CALEDONIA
6-foot-3 • Sophomore • Guard
Season averages: 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 3.3 steals, 1.8 blocks.
Player profile: Extremely athletic and a defensive terror with the ability to dunk in traffic as well on numerous breakaways. Got better as the season went on and helped the Warriors, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA, to win the Section 1AA championship. With two seasons left, he has already topped the 1,000-point mark in his career. Being recruited by Division I schools.
COLIN MEADE
LOURDES
6-foot-5 • Senior • Forward
Season averages: 22.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.4 blocks.
Player profile: A powerful player who could thrive on the inside, but he could also knock down 3-pointers and had the quickness to drive past foes and finish at the basket. Also an excellent rebounded on both ends as well as a strong defensive player. Will play college ball at Division III St. John's.
THIRD TEAM
JACK FISHER
CENTURY
6-foot-1 • Senior • Guard
Season averages: 14.3 points 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.5 steals.
Player profile: The athletic Fisher sacrificed some scoring this season for the benefit of the team and the veteran Panthers jumped from 14 victories a year ago to 19 this season. He continued to have a strong overall game and was a stellar defender who drew the task of facing the foe's top player. Will play Division II football at Augustana.
REID GASTNER
LAKE CITY
CARTER O'REILLY
PINE ISLAND
6-foot-4 • Senior • Forward
Season averages: 20.8 points, 8.3 rebounds.
Player profile: Was the leading scorer and rebounder on a strong Pine Island team that finished 17-12 overall and upset Lake City in the Section 1AA quarterfinals. A strong scorer around the basket, he also shot 77 percent at the line. Among the top players in the HVL, he was named All-Conference for a second straight year. He was also the Region 1A AAA award winner for combining athletics, arts and academics. Will play college ball at Gustavus.
JACOB DAING
JOHN MARSHALL
6-foot-1 • Senior • Guard
Season averages: 18.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists.
Player profile: Used his quickness to excel at getting to the basket, and was a strong finisher at the rim. Also a solid outside shooter with 3-point range. Really picked up his offensive game and was JM's go-to scorer once Lincoln Meister went down with an injury during the season. Is expected to play college ball, probably at the JUCO or D-3 level.
BLAKE HERBER
PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE
5-foot-11 • Junior • Point guard
Season averages: 21.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals.
Player profile: His mission was to drive to the basket with the ball in his hands and he was tough for defenders to stay in front of. Once inside, he would finish at the rim, pass to a teammate or get fouled. Averaged 8.5 free throws per game and shot 80 percent at the line. Also had a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover rate.
HONORABLE MENTION
Century: Mark Leonard, senior, forward (12.3 ppg, 6rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.8 spg); Canon Tweed, senior forward (11.2 ppg, 6.8 rpb, 1.7 apg, 1.6 spg); Stephen Olander, senior guard (10.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.8 spg). John Marshall: Lincoln Meister, senior, forward (22 ppg, 8 rpb, on track to make one of top-three teams, but suffered a knee injury partway through the year. Will play college ball at D-II Minnesota Duluth). Mayo: Michael Sharp, junior, guard (10.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 44.2 percent 3-pointers); Riek Riek, senior, forward (5.4 ppg, 4.6 rpb). Austin: Okey Okey, junior, guard (11.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.4 spg, 46 percent from 3-point range); Teyghan Hovland, junior, forward (10.5 points, 4.3 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.7 spg). Blooming Prairie: Gabe Hagen, senior forward (15.7 ppg, 7.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.4 blocks, 62.6 percent shooting, will play college football at Minnesota State, Mankato); Kaden Thomas, senior, guard (13.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.4 apg); Karson Vigeland, senior, forward (10.p ppg, 5.4 rpb, 1.3 apg); Drew Kittelson, sophomore forward (6.8 ppg, 5.0 rpb); Zach Archer, senior, guard (6.8 ppg,1.5 rpb). Caledonia: Austin Klug, junior, guard (11.2 ppg, 3.9 rpb. 2.0 apg, 1.7 spg); Sam Privet, junior, forward (10.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg). Byron: Jake Braaten, junior, guard (17.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.0 spg, 44 percent 3-point shooting). Cannon Falls: Drew Otte, senior, guard (14.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.9 spg); Rhett Schaefer, senior, point guard (9.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 6.9 apg, set school season record by 30 assists); Luke Sjoquist, senior, guard (15.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg); Marcus Banks, junior, guard (11.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.6 spg). Chatfield: Reid Johnson, junior, guard. Dover-Eyota: Blake Blattner, senior, forward (10.1 ppg, 7.0 rpg); Logan Riley, senior, guard (9.2 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.0 apg). Glenville-Emmons: Dawson Dahlum, senior, guard (18.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.0 apg, 85 percent free throws). Goodhue: Sam Opsahl, senior, guard (11.6 ppg, 4.8 apg, 5.5 rpg, 2.6 spg). Grand Meadow: Colt Landers, junior, forward (20.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.0 spg, boys school-record 1,666 career points); Ethan Lane, senior, guard (8.3 ppg, 5.8 rpb, 5.0 apg, 2.0 spg); Ethan Gilbert, senior, guard (8.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg). Hayfield: Ethan Slaathaug, junior, point guard (22.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.7 spg, has 1,184 career points); Luke Dudycha, senior, center (13.2 ppg, 8.8 rpg, finished with 1,058 career points, 785 rebounds); Patrick Towey, senior guard/forward (12.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.4 apg, 2.5 spg, finished with 889 career points, 366 assists). Kasson-Mantorville: Jace Bigelow, junior, guard (17.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.2 spg, has 1,048 career points).
Kenyon-Wanamingo: Tate Erlandson, senior, guard (14.6 ppg, 2.6 apg, 3.5 rpg). La Crescent/Hokah: Luke Schwartzhoff, senior, forward (17.8 ppg, 8.3 rpb, 1.8 apg, will play college ball at Wisconsin-La Crosse); Zach Todd, senior, forward (17.3 ppg, 8.2 rpb, 2.8 apg, will play college ball at Wisconsin-Eau Claire). Lake City: Jake Wohlers, senior, guard (9.2 ppg, 47.1 percent 3-point shooter, shot 45.9 percent from 3-point range in career, fifth best in state history); Justin Wohlers, sophomore, guard (10.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.3 apg). Lanesboro: John Prestemon, freshman, guard (12.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 4.9 apg, 2.3 spg); Sawyer Johnson, junior, guard (13.2 ppg, 3.2 rpb, 1.6 spg, 84 3-pointers). LeRoy-Ostrander: Riley Olson, senior, forward (25.2 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 1.3 spg, will play D-2 football at Southwest Minnesota State). Lewiston-Altura: Gunner Reed, senior, forward (22.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.7 spg, going to play college basketball, but still undecided). Lyle/Pacelli: Buay Koak, freshman, guard (19 ppg, 7 rpg, 3 bkpg); Cole Walter, junior, guard (12 ppg, 5.8 apg, 3 rpg, 3 spg); Jed Nelson, junior, forward (12.5 ppg, 4 rpg, more than 1,200 career points); Zach Bollingberg, junior, guard (10 ppg, 5 rpg, 3.5 apg). Pine Island: Connor Bailey, senior, guard (13.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4 apg); Max Owen, senior, guard (8 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4 apg). Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Conner Schumacher, junior, guard (13.7 ppg, 3 apg, 5 rpg, 1.5 spg). Randolph: Nick Drinken, senior, guard (14.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 6.1 apg, plans to play both football and baseball at a D-3 college); Dane Ehleringer, senior, forward (10.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.1 apg). Red Wing: Deso Buck, sophomore, guard (18.1 ppg, 2.6 apg, 1.5 spg), Denval Atkinson, sophomore, forward (10.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg). Rushford-Peterson: Luke O'Hare, junior, guard (13.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.2 apg, 2.0 spg); Justin Ruberg, sophomore, forward (15.8 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.5 spg). St. Charles: Drew Maloney, junior, forward (15.7 ppg, 8.1 rpb, 2.6 apg). Schaeffer Academy: Isaiah Lahr, senior, guard (13.0 ppg, 5 rpg, 4 apg, 4 spg, 44 percent 3-point shooter); Nich Sanger, senior, forward (15 ppg, 5 rpg); Luke Kottom, sophomore, forward (15 ppg, 11 rpg, 2 bkpg, 66 percent shooter). Spring Grove: Caden Grinde, junior, point guard (16.7 ppg, 3.3 rgp, 3.8 apg, 3.3 spg). Stewartville: Nolan Stier, junior, guard (14.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 4.8 apg, 2.2 spg). Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Zach Hutton, senior guard/forward (18.1 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.0 spg, 1.5 bkpg, finished with 1,100 career points, will play college ball at Gustavus).
The All-Area team is made of players who were nominated by area coaches. It was compiled by the Post Bulletin with the input of coaches.
— Guy N. Limbeck
Southeastern Minnesota was loaded with incredible players in boys basketball during the 2019-20 season.