PLAYERS TO WATCH
SECTION 1AAAA
Gabe Madsen, Mason Madsen, Mayo, senior guards: The twin brothers, both bound for Cincinnati, have been a stellar 1-2 combo that helped the Spartans post a section-best 20-6 record during the regular season. The 6-foot-5 Gabe averages 26.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals while shooting 59 percent from the field, 89 percent from the line. The 6-3 Mason averages 19.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.2 steals. He shoots 57 percent from the floor, 92 percent from the line. Both shoot about 41 percent from 3-point range.
Jack Fisher, Century, senior, guard: The 6-1 Fisher is athletic and has a solid all-around game for the balanced Panthers. He averages 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists for third-seeded Century (18-8) and over the last five games is averaging 16.2 points.
Evan Dushek, Owatonna, sophomore, center: The 6-7 Dushek is a strong inside player who averages 20 points and 10 rebounds. He forms a nice 1-2 punch with sophomore guard Brayden Williams (14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists a game).
Jacob Daing, John Marshall, senior guard: With the injury of Lincoln Meister, Daing has been carrying the scoring load for the Rockets. He has responded and is averaging about 20 points a game.
SECTION 1AAA
Agwa Nywesh, Austin, senior guard: The dynamic 6-3 guard excels all over the court both offensively and defensively. He averages 14.6 points 4.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.8 rebounds for the balanced and top-seeded Packers. He has received Division I scholarship offers.
Jace Bigelow, Kasson-Mantorville, junior guard: Bigelow leads the fifth-seeded KoMets with 18 points a game and he also averages 4.3 rebound, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals.
Jake Braaten, Byron, junior guard: The team captain has a strong all-around game for the fourth-seeded Bears averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.0 steals. Shooting 48.4 percent from the field, 42.3 percent from 3-point range and 82 percent at the line. He pairs well with 6-8 sophomore Ahjany Lee (7.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.7 blocks a game).
RJ Jioklow, Simley, sophomore, point guard: Runs the offense for the No. 6 seed and averages 13.0 points, 4.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds.
Teyghan Hovland, Austin, junior forward: At 6-3, Hovland is a physical force for the Packers (21-5). He averages 11.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
--Guy N. Limbeck