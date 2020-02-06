This time no dramatics were needed.
When Lourdes played at Byron on Jan. 10, the visiting Eagles squeaked out a narrow 60-59 win in double overtime. In the rematch on Thursday in Rochester, it was host Byron that claimed victory and the Bears did so with a convincing 65-51 win in Hiawatha Valley League boys basketball.
The Bears held a slim 22-20 lead with five minutes left in the half before going on a 15-0 run that turned the momentum of the game.
Byron coach Kyle Finney thought that switching from a man-to-man to zone defense was a big factor in the run.
"We kind of went to more of a zone look and we also started to add more length with the guys coming off the bench," Finney said. "And we started to control the rebounds. And I think offensively our ball movement got a little bit better."
Lourdes coach Eric Larson said the Eagles were caught a little off guard by Byron's zone defense.
"They first time they played man (defense) for just about the entire game," Larson said. "And I knew they had a zone press in their pocket and I knew they had the 2-3 (zone) in their pocket as well, but I wasn't anticipated them doing that tonight so that's on me."
Byron forced Lourdes into 10 of its 13 turnovers in the first half, including several off the press late in the half.
"That press isn't necessarily going to get a lot of steals, it's more to disrupt the tempo and bother (the offense)," Finney said. "But we got a couple of steals out of it so it helped us get a little bit of a run and some confidence, which is always good when you're on the road."
"I think the most frustrating thing for me was just taking care of the ball down that stretch where we couldn't get much going and they were getting a lot going on the offensive end," Lourdes senior forward Colin Meade said. "And we just didn't handle the ball against that press very well. That's definitely something we need to work on moving forward."
Byron junior Jake Braaten scored 19 of his game-high 25 points in the first half as the Bears led 37-25 at the break.
"Jake had a great game," Finney said. "I've been asking him all year to be a little bit more assertive and more offensive. But Jake is such an unselfish guy, he has been kind of a pass-first guy, not that I don't appreciate that. But he's starting to kind of take things on his shoulders a little bit because the guys look for him to do a lot of scoring and tonight he did."
Braaten, who leads Byron in scoring at about 15 points a game, drained four 3-pointers in the first half. He had five points in Byron's big run at the end of the half. Matt Miller added four points in the stretch and was one of five Bears to score in the run.
"They executed things pretty well and they hit some tough shots," Larson said. "Then everything kind of snowballed for us and we maybe tried to do a little too much of the offensive end."
Byron built a 22-point lead in the second half before Lourdes whittled the margin to 59-47 with 3:49 left. But Byron quickly used a 5-0 run to seal the win and the coaches emptied the benches with about two minutes left.
"They came out to play from the jump," Meade said. "We knew that they would. Zero (Jake Braaten) and 13 (Ahjanny Lee) are their two main guys and they played really well."
Meade had 18 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots for Lourdes while Peyton Dunham had nine points.
Easton Hulke had 10 points and five rebounds for Byron while 6-foot-8 sophomore Ahjany Lee was a forced inside with 10 rebounds and five blocks to go with his six points, all in the second half.
"It helps to have Ahjany back there," Finney said. "Anytime a shot goes up, he's going to get it if he's in the game."
Lee had to sit out some of the first half after picking up two early fouls.
"We went at him early on in the game and got him into foul trouble so he had to sit on the bench for a little while," Larson said. "But when he came in, he was definitely a presence in the middle, sending some shots away."
Byron improves to 11-9, 5-6 in the HVL. Lourdes drops to 11-9, in the 6-5 HVL.
"I'll take a win, we needed it," Finney said.
"They just played better than us tonight," Meade said.
Byron 65, Lourdes 51
BYRON (65)
Jake Braaten 25 P, 4 3-PT; Matt Miller 8 P, 8 R; Titus Knutson 2 P; Tyler Underwood 2 P; Easton Hulke 10 P, 5 R; Ahjany Lee 6 P, 10 R, 5 BK; Trent DeCook 7 P; Drew Scheuer 3 P.
LOURDES (51)
Trevor Greguson 6 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT; Austin Loeslie 6 P, 2 3-PT; JT Cafarella 6 P, 1 3-PT; Kyle Weinschenk 2 P; Oliver Adamson 2 P; Colin Meade 18 P, 6 R, 5 BK, 2 3-PT; Ethan Sailer 2 P; Peyton Dunham 9 P.
Halftime: BYR 37, LOUR 25.
Free throws: BYR 13-21, LOUR 10-13. Field goals: BYR 24-49, LOUR 16-47.
Three-point goals: BYR 4, LOUR 7. Rebounds: BYR 36, LOUR 28. Turnovers: BYR 9, LOUR 13.