BYRON – When Ahjany Lee first looked at the Post Bulletin’s Play of the Year Tournament, he was convinced that his play wasn't good enough to make it out of the first round.
He was matched up against Rochester Mayo’s Mason Madsen. The Cincinnati commit had an incredible prep career.
“I knew that everyone knows him more than they know me,” Lee said. “I thought it would be more of a popularity thing.”
But then Lee won.
In the Sweet 16, Lee was convinced yet again that Caledonia’s Eli King would advance to the Elite Eight.
He was wrong. Lee edged the Caledonia star.
In the Elite Eight, Lee was absolutely certain that his dunk wasn’t going to win against Stewartville’s Will Tschetter’s off-the-backboard jam.
“I remember sitting there when it opened up and going, ‘Oh, it’s over. I’m going to lose,’” Lee said. “It’s Will Tschetter. He threw it down off the backboard. I was like, ‘This is going to be a tough one.’”
No one was more shocked than Lee when he slipped past the Stewartville stud and advanced to the Final Four. Once he got to the Final Four, he finally had faith.
Lee’s dad, Rob, got ahold of everyone he knew throughout the process and the Byron community came out and supported their sophomore star.
In the championship bout, Lee went up against Blooming Prairie’s Gabe Hagen. Hagen had a one-handed touchdown grab in the Prep Bowl. The play was featured on ESPN’s SportsCenter. It was the only No. 1 seed to make it to the Final Four in the Play of the Year tournament, and Hagen had already knocked off Byron’s stud running back Austin Freerksen in the Elite Eight.
The votes poured in, 8,771 in total. When the smoke cleared, Lee’s dunk against Zumbrota-Mazeppa was crowned as the Play of the Year.
"All the plays were great but it was more about who was going to go to the polls and vote," Byron coach Kyle Finney said. "Obviously, it was an exciting play for us and Ahjany and people respected that."
MOVING AWAY
Ahjany Lee might have won the Post Bulletin Play of the Year, but he may not even be the best player in his own house. That honor belongs to his older sister, Ayoka, who is a star center for Kansas State.
As a redshirt-freshman, Ayoka Lee was named the 2020 Big 12 Freshman of the Year and was selected to the All-Big 12 First Team after averaging over 15 points and 11 rebounds per game for the Wildcats.
Lee’s oldest brother, Ahymad, was also a really good basketball player.
“I don’t think I’ve ever beaten either of them in 1-on-1,” Lee said. “I’ll hit the weight room a little more and then maybe I’ll be able to get Ayoka.”
Growing up, Lee got his shot swatted by Ayoka and Ahymad regularly. He had no chance to score over their outstretched arms.
When Ayoka Lee committed to Kansas State, the Lee family wanted to be closer to her. So they left Byron in the summer of 2018 and moved to St. Mary’s, Kansas. It was a short 30-mile drive to Kansas State’s campus.
“I had a lot of friends, and I was going into high school so I was excited,” Ahjany Lee said. “Learning that I was going to have to move, it broke me. I (I) spent a lot more time inside. It was hard for me to do stuff.”
Lee quickly earned a starting spot for St. Mary’s High School as a freshman.
“When we got there, I felt like it was really good for me,” Lee said. “I got exposed to varsity basketball. Basketball in Kansas isn’t as good as it is here. I feel like I got the warmup for what I was going to face here. I feel like it was really good for me.”
COMING HOME
Ahjany only stayed in St. Mary’s for a year. Ayoka Lee redshirted the 2018-19 season due to an injury, and the Lee family moved back to Byron before the 2019 school year.
“It was a family decision to come back, and at first, I didn’t want to come back at all,” Lee said. “I was being selfish. I didn’t want to work for a starting spot again. It was a really bad mindset. I changed that when I got back here. I was going to work hard to get that starting spot no matter what.”
Lee was welcomed back to the Byron basketball team with open arms. The Bears knew how good they could be with Lee on their side. Lee started slowly but heated up down the stretch with monster dunks and massive blocks.
After Ayoka beat Ahjany repeatedly in the driveway, he learned that he needed to play big. He had to play above the rim.
This season, Lee did just that for the Bears. Lee only scored 7.6 points per game but he was a menace on the backboard (9.2 rebounds per game) and he blocked nearly four shots per game.
“I saw a lot of growth with him this year both mentally and physically,” Finney said. “The biggest challenge for him was getting used to playing with these kids again at the varsity level. Ahjany is a really unselfish player. I had to encourage him to shoot more than he does. He wants to get everybody involved. But he makes a huge impact. On defense, our guards can play aggressive, in-your-face defense because they know they have the 6-foot-8 kid behind them.
"Offensively, he’s a constant threat inside and he’s such a good passer so they know that if they get it to him, the odds of him passing it back out to them for a good shot are pretty high.”
Lee teamed up with junior guard Jake Braaten to lead the Bears to a 16-12 record in 2019-20. They advanced to the Section 1AAA semifinals before falling to top-seeded Austin.
Braaten and Lee will be back next season, and Byron has a chance to have a special year.
“We only had one senior this year so we have a ton of guys coming back,” Finney said. “We’re loaded with experience. The expectations are high, and the kids know that. I’m really excited about next year.”
'HE'S GOT AN INCREDIBLY HIGH CEILING'
If Byron wants to have a special year, they need Lee to be a special player. Finney won’t hide that he believes Lee can be a Division I basketball recruit.
“He’s got an incredibly high ceiling,” Finney said. “He’s long. A lot of people think that since he’s 6-foot-8, he should be able to dunk, but he’s got an incredible vertical. I think his standing reach is 9-foot-6.”
Lee needs to add a more reliable jumper and more strength if he wants to earn a Division I scholarship like Ayoka. The good thing is that Lee knows what he has to do to get to that level. And he’s not afraid to put in the work.
“It really affects our offense when the person guarding me sits in the lane,” Lee said. “I need that jumper. I want to be more of an offensive threat while dominating on defense. I want to be a vital piece of our team next year and take us to state.”
He knows what a Division I player looks like because he’s got one in his own house.
“Ayoka is amazing, she’s really good,” Lee said. “I never knew much about college ball until the year she started playing for Kansas State. I want to do that too. I’m not going to be the odd link out. I’m going to get there.”
Lee watched as Stewartville’s Will Tschetter put up monster numbers as a junior. Tschetter led the state in scoring. Tschetter and Lee are the same height. Lee might be more of a defensive presence, but Tschetter’s offensive repertoire is as good as it gets.
“Will increased his game tremendously,” Finney said. “He had one of the biggest jumps I’ve ever seen from a sophomore year to a junior year. That’d be the kind of jump that I’d like to see Ahjany do.”
Byron and Stewartville might be rivals, but Lee certainly looks up to Tschetter.
“He’s an amazing player,” Lee said. “I’d like to be as good or better than him one day.”
Eight boys’ basketball plays made the Play of the Year Tournament. Lee was likely the most unknown name of them all.
Mayo’s Gabe and Mason Madsen are headed to Cincinnati to play Division I basketball. Lake City’s Nate Heise was the Post Bulletin All-Area Player of the Year and will play at Northern Iowa.
Dover-Eyota’s Brady Williams and Austin’s Moses Idris are committed to playing college ball.
Caledonia’s Eli King is the next big thing and both high-major football and basketball programs are beating down his door to potentially land the big-time athlete.
Tschetter took the state by storm with his outstanding prowess this season. Division I coaches like Northern Iowa’s Ben Jacobsen or Loyola Chicago’s Porter Moser would love to see him commit to their programs. Big Ten offers could be on the way.
Lee beat them all. He isn’t quite at that echelon quite yet, but he’s going to be there soon. One dunk at a time.
“I just have to give a special thank you to my dad for contacting everyone,” Lee said. “The Byron fanbase is unbelievable too."