ROCHESTER – Before Dover-Eyota head coach Scott Cork could settle into his seat, Caledonia’s electric offense had scored 18 points.
Cork had barely blinked and his Eagles were in an 18-2 hole.
But after felling No. 4 La Crescent and No. 5 St. Charles, Dover-Eytoa wasn’t going to let their Cinderella story end in an embarrassing manner.
Dover-Eyota decided that they weren't going to go down quietly. They punched Caledonia in the mouth in the second half. They unleashed multiple runs to trim Caledonia’s lead to just single digits.
But Caledonia’s star-studded cast was just too much to overcome. The top-seeded Warriors ran away from 13th-seeded Dover-Eyota 100-84 to advance to the Section 1AA championship game.
The final score wasn’t indicative of the effort that Dover-Eyota showcased on Saturday afternoon.
“I have no words,” Cork said. “They are an amazing group of kids. They will fight until the last seconds of every game. I didn’t have to yell at them or push them. I just had to guide them and stay positive. They’re an amazing group of seniors.”
Caledonia led by as much as 23 points in the first half and settled for a 56-39 halftime advantage. But D-E came out swinging in the final 18 minutes.
With 4:49 left in the game, D-E senior Brady Williams stepped in front of Caledonia star junior Noah King and drew a charge. It was King’s fifth foul. D-E was within eight at 80-72. But Caledonia’s electric offense was just way too much to overcome.
6-foot-8 junior Sam Privet popped off the bench and scored 17 points, and his corner 3-pointer gave Caledonia some much-needed breathing room. Then, Austin Klug drained his fourth 3-pointer to extend Caledonia’s lead back to 15. It proved to be the dagger.
“Sam has done that all year for us,” Caledonia coach Brad King said. “He probably would say he should have 26. We missed a few bunnies, but it’s always great to have those guys come off the bench and give us great depth.”
Austin Klug scored 22 points, and he was one of five Warriors to crack double figures. Noah King finished with 18 points, but every D-E run came when King was saddled with foul trouble in the second half.
“Noah King can stop any run,” Brad King said. “He can just go get us four points. When we don’t have that, the next one who has to step up is Eli King or Austin Klug. They did a good job for us tonight. I think we’re better when we’re attacking the rim.”
Electric sophomore Eli King eclipsed 1,000-career points during his 19-point outing. Eli King delivered two ferocious dunks. Casey Schultz added 12 points for the 29-1 Warriors.
Williams was outstanding for D-E. He poured in a game-high 30 points and dominated the backboard.
“He’s still struggling a bit with that ankle, but he’s just a competitor,” Cork said. “He has so much passion for winning. He was not going to fail.”
Fellow senior Logan Riley finished with 22 points in his final game.
Riley and Williams were just two of 11 D-E seniors that really revamped the culture.
“Great men,” Cork said. “They’re going to be great people in society. Great people for their community. Their parents did amazing jobs with them. They just brought a whole different work ethic.”
No. 1 Caledonia 100, No. 13 Dover-Eyota 84
CALEDONIA (100)
Eli King 19 P; Casey Schultz 12 P; Austin Klug 22 P, 4 3-PT; Noah King 18 P, 3 3-PT; Sam Privet 17 P, 1 3-PT; Jackson Koepke 2 P; Andrew Kunelius 8 P
DOVER-EYOTA (84)
Noah Rice 2 P; Logan Riley 22 P, 2 3-PT; Blake Blattner 4 P; Greg Holst 4 P; Brady Williams 30 P; Jamison Dahl 3 P; 1 3-PT; Landon DeMuth 10 P, 2 3-PT; Corey Franklin 3 P; Tyler Johnson 6 P
Halftime: CAL 56, DE 39
Free throws: CAL 24-31, DE 6-8.
Three-point goals: CAL 8, DE 5.